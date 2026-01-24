Croma Elevates Republic Day Celebrations With upto 60% Off

Building on the momentum of its ongoing Republic Day Sale, Croma is rolling out an impressive range of deals across premium home appliances, kitchen essentials and Apple products from 23rd January to 26th January. With these added offers, Croma aims to deliver unmatched value and elevate the festive shopping spirit for consumers across the country.

Customers can unlock a range of exciting benefits including bank cashback, exchange bonuses, special student pricing, and easy EMI options, making this one of the year’s most value‑packed electronics sales. All prices and offers vary depending on brand, model, store, day, city and availability, and are subject to applicable bank or finance partner terms. Additionally, customers holding a HDFC TATA Neu card can save up to 10% on select Apple products, further enhancing this season’s offer.

Croma is unveiling significant savings across its home appliances portfolio this season. offering customers some of the most attractive deals of the year:

· Samsung Neo QLED 65", previously priced at ₹1,75,000, is now available from ₹94,990

· TCL 55" QLED TV, originally listed at ₹98,990, now offered at an attractive ₹36,990

· LG 55’’ 4K QNED Mini LED, which is at a market price of ₹110590, is now available from ₹61,626. Plus, enjoy 30% off on LG Soundbars.

In the kitchen appliances segment, Croma Frost Free refrigerators above 300L, priced at ₹48,000, is now available at an effective price of ₹29,490, delivering exceptional value for families looking to upgrade their homes ahead of the season.

As part of the smartphone line-up, Croma is offering exciting bundle offers on select models:

· Buy Oppo Reno 15 for an effective price of ₹21,399 and get Get Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus worth ₹3999 Free. How to get this offer:

o Exchange Oppo Reno 14 for ₹20,000 depending on the condition of the device

o Get a ₹4,600 bank cashback

· Buy Samsung Galaxy A56 for an effective price of ₹28,499. How to get this offer:

o Exchange Samsung Galaxy A55 for ₹13,500 depending on the condition of the device

o Get a ₹2,000 bank cashback

· Buy iPhone Air 512GB/ iPhone 17 Pro 512GB/ iPhone Pro Max 512G or higher variant with Apple Care+ and get AirPods worth ₹12,900 free.

Croma is also offering a special student price on MacBook Air M4 by availing at ₹53,913, which is a significant drop from its original pricing. How to get this offer:

· Get a ₹10,000 bank cashback

· Exchange an old laptop or PC for up to ₹13,000 (depending on the device)

· Receive a ₹10,000 exchange bonus

“Republic Day is an important shopping moment for Indian households, as customers seek meaningful upgrades for their homes and personal needs. Building on the strong response to our ongoing Republic Day Sale, we are excited to introduce an enhanced set of deeper offers across key categories. With compelling deals, added benefits, and expert in‑store guidance, we aim to ensure customers continue to shop with confidence and enjoy a truly fulfilling experience,” said a spokesperson from Infiniti Retail Ltd.

The Croma Republic Day Sale will run across all Croma stores nationwide.