Dyson V12 Detect Slim – Flawlessly Crafted for Deep Cleaning

The studies reveal that with an estimated 1.5-2 crore asthma patients, at least one in every 10 asthma patients globally lives in India. According to analysis, 90 percent of childhood asthma and 50 percent of adult asthma is caused due to a reaction to environmental allergens like dust, pollen, insects and domesticated animals. Experts say not cleaning regularly could be life-threatening. So we should follow our routine cleaning and Dyson V12 Detect Slim is the best solution for this tedious job. This is Dyson's first vacuum cleaner with laser detect technology in India.

After using Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Vacuum Cleaner last year, I got addicted to cleaning. So I do cleaning whenever I find the time. But with the Dyson V12 Vacuum Cleaner, I can't make an excuse to postpone the cleaning activity. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is more lighter and slimmer than the previous flagship device, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro, it has a few interesting features like laser dust detection andpiezo sensor to keep a track on the amount of dust and dirt collected. So let me tell you more about the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner.

What's in the box?

Dyson V12 Detect Slim securely packed in the box

The vacuum cleaner was securely packed in two layers of boxes. You will get these instruments in the box:



• Brushed Head

• Fluffy Head

• Wall Dock

• Combi Tool

• Crevice Tool

• Mini Soft Dusting Brush

• Stubborn Dirt Brush

• Wand Clip

• Hair Screw Tool

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Tools

The wall-mounted docking station helps dock the machine and let it charge promptly, keeping it ready for the next use.



What new technologies does Dyson V12 Detect Slim offer?

- A precisely angled laser makes invisible dust visible on hard floors.

- A piezo sensor continuously measures and counts dust particles, displaying real-time results on the LCD screen.

- The new hair screw tool has an anti-tangle brush bar to pick up long hair and pets hair.

Check out what's new?

Dyson V12 flaunts new big red button

Those who used Dyson other vacuum cleaner might have noticed what's new here? The trigger button! Yes, Dyson V11 had a trigger gun, and this has been replaced by a big red button on the barrel. This is what I liked the most. However, at times, I accidentally pressed the trigger while using the machine, and it also caused wrist fatigue while keeping it pressed during the usage. These issues got fixed now, it is acoustically designed to absorb vibrations and dampen noise to keep sound levels low.



Battery is Blessing

The battery needs 4 hours for a full charge before you start using it. Dyson V12 Detect Slim is specially designed that effortlessly fits every Indian house. This machine from Dyson is cord-free and comes with a click-in battery pack that can be charged on or off the machine. The click-in battery pack is easy to remove and replace with press of a button. The good part is you can leave the battery on charge permanently so that it is fully charged and ready for the next use. You can buy a swappable battery with this model that costs you Rs 6,900. The extra battery will add an extra 60 minutes of runtime. You can buy this along with the vacuum cleaner or place an order later from Dyson or any other online retailer like Amazon. Please do remember that the swappable batteries from the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro are not applicable for the Dyson V12 Detect Slim. The batteries are specific to each machine. I wish it could have been the other way round, how nice it would be if I can use the Dyson V11 battery to the Dyson V12 machine.

Flawlessly Crafted for Deep Cleaning

Dust includes tiny particles of debris and dead skin. It is so small in size that it can be inhaled and potentially evoke an immune reaction. Dyson V12 has five layers that expel cleaner air; it captures 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns. This finest creation from Dyson is a powerful gadget that will help you to keep your home deep clean.

Compared to the earlier variants in its clan, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is lighter and slender, making it handier. The vacuum cleaner weighs about 2.2 kg with a laser slim fluffy cleaner head and 2.4 kg with a direct drive cleaner head. It is effortless to use the machine because of its vertical, slim design. The 0.35L bin is considerably smaller than my older vacuum cleaner; it is undoubtedly a plus point making the machine lighter.

Invisible made Visible

Dyson V12 has a fluffy, cleaner head with a green button on top. When we turn that on while using the machine, you will find a green light in front of the tool. This laser light makes each particle of dust visible and helps you reach every spot with dirt and vacuum it away. You get to see how clean is that place. It is well articulated so that you can move it in different angles. Dyson claims it picks up 99.9 percent of the dust.

Dyson said, it's most effective in the dark or dim rooms, and I often used the Dyson V12 Detect Slim with the lights turned off and curtains drawn to take advantage of it. I was able to see tiny dust particles that were not visible on my flooring in the dark. The main advantage of having the laser on is, it helps you to see whether the area you're vacuuming gets clean or not. You can see the proof below.

Dyson makes everything visible

Everything that is invisible to our naked eye gets visible. But sadly, only the fluffy head has proper laser light; I wish the feature was available with other tools as well.



A chef-d'oeuvre of Modern Machine

The Dyson V12 LCD display keeps you aware of what's happening and what you are cleaning. The piezo sensor continuously measures and counts different types of pollutants dust particles captured and detected by the vacuum cleaner in real-time, which impressed me. The LCD displays four bars for the different size ranges of dust particles (>10, >60, >180 microns and >500 microns). This smart tech means you don't have to worry about keeping adjusting the 150AW suction level. This vacuum also includes a new anti-tangle technology to prevent hair wrapping. In addition, it shows the details about power mode, battery percentage, available cleaning time, blockage reports and emptying the bin.

Dyson V12 piezo sensor measures pollutants

Cleaning the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is very easy. The bin size is 0.35L, from which you can hygienically eject dust into your bin, in one shot that too without touching the dirt. That is very helpful for people who have dust allergies. Tools can be opened and cleaned inside, you can maintain this machine on your own.

Dyson 0.35L easy to remove bin

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is priced at Rs 55,900 at Dyson. in and Dyson Demo stores. Buy Direct, free next-day delivery, and auto-warranty registration.



Robotic VS Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner

Cordless vacuum cleaners are much more versatile and useful than robotic vacuum cleaners. Cordless vacuum cleaners offer a deep cleaning solution for households with a powerful suction with a wide variety of cleaning tools. They bring the liberty to use in places where robotic vacuum cleaners are helpless. For example, you can clean the tight corners of seats, furniture, wardrobes, and places like dashboards in your vehicle without worrying about cords. A robotic vacuum cleaner is nothing more than dead weight to clean such strange places.

Verdict

Dyson V12 Absolute Pro is flawless, far-far away from the rivals. A fast charger will be a cherry on the cake for this machine that can charge the machine in just one hour so that one doesn't have to wait for long and plan their cleaning activity well in advance. This vacuum cleaner brings the new laser dust detection system and piezo sensor-powered dust analysis. It helps in deep cleaning but is very expensive.

Pros:

• Redefines deep cleaning

• Good battery life

• Light weight and handy

• Trigger button on the barrel is really good

• Laser dust detection system is amazing

• Piezo sensor offering stats is great

Cons:

• Very expensive

• Flexible fittings are missing that were offered with Dyson V11 Absolute Pro

• Laser light should be offered with all tools

• Batteries should not have been made specific to each machine