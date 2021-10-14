Dyson V11 Absolute Pro – Matchless Innovation that Redefines Pre Festive Cleaning

Dyson needs no introduction, it offers a range of devices including air purifiers, hair care products, vacuum cleaners, and more. Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner is a finer version than the earlier variants with a convergence of functionality and performance. This masterpiece of contemporary gadgets will surely offer a clean home and stress-free festive season – leaving more room for joy. I am sure you would prefer to invest in this gadget to enjoy your festival time with family and make the pre-festive cleaning less draining. This is a top-notch gadget that assists to get your house ready for festivals and simultaneously keep germs at bay.



Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is designed uniquely with a wide accessory range that effortlessly fits in every Indian house and gives you memorable memories. The vacuum cleaners which I have used earlier were massive. I never liked them, as I had to drag around a gigantic piece of equipment all over the place when a simple broom and a piece of cloth can do the job. While I was unboxing the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro, my son enquired if this was a new toy gun ordered for him. Yes, this vacuum cleaner from Dyson very much resembles a star war gun and make you feel that you are at war with the germs hiding in the dust. Trust me, everyone in my family was able to do use Dyson V11 Absolute Pro, from my mother-in-law to my daughter who is in grade 7. Everyone in the family will be able to lend a hand and this will definitely decrease stress levels and encourages the festive season to run more smoothly.



What's in the Box?



The vacuum cleaner was securely packed in two layers of boxes. You will get these instruments in the box: High Torque cleaner head (nickel), Soft roller cleaner head, Quick-release crevice tool, Stubborn dirt brush, Quick-release mini soft dusting brush, Quick-release mini motorised tool, Quick-release Mattress Tool, Wand storage clip, Quick-release combination tool, Docking station, and Quick-release extension hose.



Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is available in two colour options, Nickel and Blue. The accessories and attachments remain the same with both options. This vacuum cleaner brings along a wall-mounted docking station that allows it to dock the machine and let it charge instantaneously.



Immaculately Crafted for Pre Festive Cleaning



This premium gadget from Dyson is a perfect blend of power and convenience to help you with pre-festive cleaning and make your home all set for the festival. Dyson digital motor V11 brings the most powerful suction up to 1,25,000 rpm when compared to the earlier variants in its clan. It is acoustically designed to absorb vibrations and dampen noise, to keep sound levels down. I like the sound when the trigger is released.



Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is flawless, far-far away from the rivals. The machine has a circular LCD display that provides second-by-second run time and performance updates, giving more control over spotless cleaning activity. The LCD display shows details about power mode, filter maintenance reminders, blockage reports, percentage of the battery and available cleaning time.

All about Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Power

Let's first talk about the power of the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro.



At three different mode selections i.e. Eco mode, Auto mode and Boost mode, the vacuum ensures a customized cleaning experience for different kinds of surfaces. The gadget intelligently modifies suction power across different floor types to maximise battery life. The battery needs to fully charge before using it for the first time, which takes almost 4.5 hours.

Run time in various power modes-

Mode Eco Mode Auto Mode Boost Mode Run Time 78 Minutes 43 Minutes 10 Minutes

Eco Mode offers 78 minutes of run time

In Eco mode, you get around 78 minutes of run time that is good enough for deep cleaning on all surface types.The second mode is the auto mode that gives a run time of up to 43 minutes, where the suction power gets modified as per the type of floor to maximise battery life. The boost mode offers twice the suction power of any other cordless vacuum cleaner available in the market. This helps in more intensive spot-cleaning with a run time of 10 minutes. You can use this when you need that extra power. To be frank I didn't need to use the vacuum in this mode at all.



The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is powered by a Dyson Hyperdymium motor that spins at up to 125,000rpm, creating the most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuums available in the market. This vacuum is crafted with unmatchable features like Dual Cycle Dual Air System, High Moisture Retention Technology, sleek design for your contemporary lifestyle and festive season.



Battery is the Boon – Intelligence Meets Power



Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is designed uniquely that effortlessly fits every Indian house that will elevate the cleaning process, consuming less energy and time, especially during these festive seasons. This vacuum cleaner from Dyson is cord-free and comes with a click-in battery pack that can be charged on or off the machine. The click-in battery pack is easy to remove and replace at the press of a button for even longer cleans. The advantage is you can leave the battery on charge permanently so that it is fully charged and ready for the next use. Dyson is offering a swappable battery with this model that costs you Rs 6,900. You can buy this while buying the vacuum cleaner or place an order later from Dyson or any other online retailer like Amazon. The extra battery adds an extra 60 minutes of runtime. This will be a boon for your pre-festive cleaning.

Click in Battery Pack

The vacuum LCD screen feature displays the percentage of the battery and available cleaning time that will help you to plan your pre-festive cleaning schedule in a better way. This feature helped me to be doubt free and avoid guesstimating my work. The blockage reports feature allows working confidently even if one has never used a vacuum cleaner earlier.



A fast charger will be a cherry on the cake for this gadget that can charge the machine in just half of the time so that one doesn't have to wait for long and plan their cleaning activity well in advance.



Fusion of Modern Design & High-end Technology



This vacuum cleaner equipped with adaptive intelligence technology comes with an advanced six-stage filtration that captures fine dust, pollen and allergens. While high integrity seals prevent them from leaking back into the air. The sealed filtration system claims to capture 99.7 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns and leaves your home sparkling clean for the festive season.



The cleaning attachments are mindfully designed keeping in mind the kinds of surfaces of Indian houses. The soft roller cleaning head is designed for hard floors that suck up fine dust and large debris simultaneously. The performance is enhanced by the high torque cleaner head that has a dynamic load sensor system, which adjusts suction automatically across different floor types to deep clean carpets in auto mode. I was surprised by the dust accumulated in the bin from my clean looking carpet.



There is a combination tool, which offers two tools in one, the debris nozzle converts to a brush tool for dusting as well. The crevice tool and the mini motorised tool comes in handy to clean the edges and narrow gaps like sofa and car seats. Mini soft dusting brush comes with soft bristles that help with a gentle dusting of laptops, blinds or delicate surfaces.

During this festive season, you would not want to leave any place left uncleansed in your house. For this purpose, there is an up-top adaptor that twists into different positions and angles for easy high-reach cleaning which is compatible with all attachments. This can be used for cleaning false ceilings, shelves, tube lights and cupboards. I loved the mattress tool as I don't have to remove the bedsheet and spread it again. This is great for mattresses as well as upholstery. The extension hose can be stretched up to 60 cm that easily reaches confined spaces that will help to clean your kitchen cabinets and under the beds.

The bin size is 0.54L, from which you can hygienically eject dust into your bin, in one shot that too without touching the dirt. That is helpful for people who have dust allergies or asthma. 14 cyclones generate forces of 79,000g to toss dust into the bin without clogging the filter, so there is no loss of suction.



A Masterpiece of Contemporary Gadget for Festive Season



The festivals are, as a rule, a busy time of year. Taking out time for household chores and feeling on top of your game gets harder as the big days' approach. Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is a top-notch technical gadget that offers flawless cleanliness for the festive season! Designed with patented technologies, this vacuum cleaner will help you do the list of jobs on the countdown to festivals instantly and make things more manageable, keeping your family happy and healthy for years to come.



Especially during these festive times you can reduce the stress and mess with this gadget for a clean home and stress-free festive season – leaving more room for joy. If you are health-conscious, want to keep your house spotless and use this smart vacuum cleaner frequently, then this gadget is for you. It is surely recommended if there are kids or elderly people at home, it can liberate you from deadly allergens and germs. Dyson V11 Absolute Pro brings refined improvements that cannot go unnoticed. It is worth every rupee you spend on this! Nothing is more important than your family well-being.