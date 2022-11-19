Elon Musk fired Twitter Head of Sales after persuading her to stay

Twitter's head of ad sales appears to have left the company even after Musk convinced her to stay. Robin Wheeler had reportedly resigned a week ago, but Musk convinced her to stay, prompting a change in her plan. However, Wheeler appears to have finally parted ways with the company.



Famous tech journalist Casey Newton reported that the company had fired Wheeler. "Multiple ex-Twitter sources are telling me that Robin Wheeler, the sales leader who Musk begged to stay at the company days ago when she tried to resign, has now been fired."

Wheeler also tweeted, "To the team and my clients...you were always my first and only priority." She also added a greeting emoji next to her tweet. The Verge reached out to her for comment, but she did not disclose that she was fired.

Twitter's future looks bleak as more and more employees are leaving the organization. First, in the worst layoffs ever in the tech industry, Twitter parted ways with nearly 3,700 employees. Then mass resignations followed after Elon Musk's email about complex work culture reached employees. They could commit to Musk's gruelling work regimen or walk away with severance pay. Most of the employees chose the latter and left the company.

The employees decided to leave after Musk sent an email titled "fork in the road" on Wednesday. In the email, Musk directed employees to sign an online form by 3:30 a.m. IST committing to "long hours at high intensity". "If you are sure you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," the email read. Musk also mentioned that Twitter would need to be extremely tough, which means employees will have to work long hours at high intensity.