Elon Musk Floats Airline Boss Role for NodeJS Creator Amid Ryanair Feud and AI Coding Debate

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again stirred global attention—this time by linking the future of artificial intelligence, software development, and commercial aviation in one unexpected conversation. Following a public spat with Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, Musk has hinted that he may buy the European low-cost airline and has even floated a job offer to Ryan Dahl, the creator of NodeJS, to run it.

The unusual offer came after Ryan Dahl posted on X that the era of humans writing code is nearing its end, suggesting that artificial intelligence will soon take over most software development tasks. The statement reignited debate across the tech world about the future role of human programmers in an AI-driven landscape.

Reacting to a separate post, Musk appeared to combine his Ryanair feud with Dahl’s provocative claim. He wrote, “Does he have any interest in running an airline? Might be a job opening soon.” The comment instantly went viral, with many interpreting it as Musk’s way of signaling both his interest in acquiring Ryanair and his appreciation for unconventional thinkers.





Does he have any interest in running an airline? Might be a job opening soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2026





Musk’s remark also connects to an earlier joke—or threat—where he said he wanted someone named “Ryan” to run Ryanair if he ever bought it. With Ryan Dahl now in the spotlight, speculation has grown over whether the tech entrepreneur is serious or simply enjoying another round of social media banter.

So why does Musk want to buy Ryanair in the first place? The answer lies in Starlink. Musk’s satellite internet service has already been adopted by several global airlines, including Lufthansa and Qatar Airways, to provide in-flight Wi-Fi. Ryanair, however, has firmly rejected the idea.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary dismissed Starlink’s suitability for his airline, arguing that the economics would not work. During the exchange, O’Leary reportedly called Musk an “idiot,” triggering a sharp response. Musk soon expressed interest in buying the airline outright, escalating the feud.

The clash has since turned theatrical. Ryanair launched a promotional campaign titled the ‘Great idiots’ sale, widely seen as a jab at Musk. The Tesla CEO, never one to back down online, responded with his own insult, calling O’Leary an “insufferable, special needs chimp.” The exchange has drawn criticism and amusement in equal measure.

Beyond the theatrics, the episode highlights two larger themes: the growing influence of AI on traditional tech roles, and Musk’s expanding ambitions beyond electric vehicles, space exploration, and social media. Whether Musk actually pursues Ryanair—or seriously considers Ryan Dahl as an airline executive—remains uncertain.

For now, the story sits at the intersection of tech disruption, corporate ego, and internet spectacle, reminding the world that when Elon Musk speaks online, industries far beyond technology often feel the ripple effects.