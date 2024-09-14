Engineers Day 2024: Industry Experts Share Insights with The Hans India

Engineers Day, observed on September 15 each year, marks the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a pioneering civil engineer whose work laid the foundation for modern engineering in India. His remarkable contributions to infrastructure development continue to inspire generations. This day is dedicated to recognizing the invaluable role that engineers play worldwide in shaping technological advancements, enhancing daily life, and driving economic growth.

In India, it holds special significance as a tribute to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, celebrating his legacy as a visionary engineer and statesman who transformed the nation's engineering landscape. A few industry experts have shared their opinions with The Hans India on this Day.

Tarun Singhal, SVP – Engineering at Hughes Systique Corporation

"Engineers' Day honours the creative thinkers and problem solvers who propel development and change throughout the economy, particularly in the IT and IT industry. In a time of exponential technological growth, engineers play a key role in creating new technologies that significantly boosts productivity and efficiency. They have enabled the adoption of cutting-edge cybersecurity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence technologies.

Engineers’ never-ending quest for perfection guarantees that the IT and the very industry stays innovative and always pushing the envelope of what is conceivable. We acknowledge the vital role that engineers play at HSC and in other organisations working in the field. All of us are promoting economic expansion, and developing the technologies that enhance the intelligence, connectivity, and sustainability of the world, not just today on Engineers’ Day but every day. It is the contributions of the engineers that create the groundwork for a better future and have a significant and far-reaching impact on society."





Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Office, Fulcrum Digital



"India's journey towards becoming an advanced engineering nation is a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation and problem-solving that defines our engineers. In my engagements with engineering students from leading technology institutions, I see immense potential for driving this vision forward. From an AI standpoint, the skills that will truly define their contribution to India's future are not just technical proficiency, but the ability to think creatively, work with interdisciplinary teams, and apply AI responsibly to solve real-world challenges. As we take pride in India’s 'Make in India, Made for the World' ethos, we continue to see our engineering talent shaping digital solutions that resonate globally. On this Engineer's Day, we honour the relentless innovators who not only elevate India's standing but also define the frontline of global technological advancement."





Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India



"On National Engineer’s Day, we honor the visionary minds whose ingenuity and problem-solving skills lay the foundation for a better future. Engineers are the driving force behind technological advancements that not only push industries forward but also enhance everyday life. At Acer, we deeply value their role in harnessing emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing, and green energy solutions to build smarter, more sustainable systems. Their commitment to innovation empowers us to achieve more, making the world more connected, efficient, and future-ready."





Manish Jain, CTO, Comviva



“As India embarks on the journey to become a digital first nation, engineers have become a backbone for enabling this ecosystem. Indian engineers have always taken top places in companies across the globe and the talent here has proven its mettle on various fronts. We believe that India’s vision to become a global technology powerhouse will only be fulfilled when engineers graduating freshly from colleges are trained on practical use cases and are given first-hand experience to take on the real time projects. To meet the increasing need for skilled professionals in the rapidly changing tech landscape, Comviva has also partnered with esteemed colleges in India. Our aim is to bridge the gap between demand and supply, particularly in the field of engineering. We understand the critical importance of nurturing talent with specialized skills in today’s dynamic environment. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and providing state-of-the-art resources, we empower our engineers to lead the way in shaping the future of technology through consistent innovation. Our vision is to enable our engineers to contribute their best towards building a better and more sustainable ecosystem. At Comviva, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the engineers who tirelessly innovate and drive technological advancements.”





Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India



“As we celebrate National Engineers Day, at MediaTek, we are inspired by the incredible work of Indian engineers who drive innovation and shape a sustainable future. Aligned with this year's theme, "Engineering solutions for a sustainable world," MediaTek is proud to be part of a vibrant engineering community. Our commitment to R&D in India and around the globe ensures we remain at the forefront of technological advancements. By focusing on skilling and nurturing local talent, we empower engineers to contribute their best in building a better and more sustainable ecosystem. Together, we're creating solutions that address today's challenges and pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow. Thanks to the efforts of our engineers, MediaTek's state-of-the-art 5G SoCs, AIOT services, and automotive partnerships are providing our citizens with the most advanced and reliable technology available.





Prasenjit Ghoshal, Head of Engineer, Ennoventure,Inc



"Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with engineers at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging cutting-edge tools to reshape industries on a global scale. The brilliance of engineers lies in their ability to not only adapt but to pioneer innovative solutions that redefine the future. In today’s landscape, their role is more pivotal than ever. As they navigate the complexities of modern engineering, these experts are spearheading the integration of advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and blockchain, revolutionizing the way we design, build, and maintain systems across diverse industries.

At Ennoventure, Inc., we celebrate the creativity, dedication, and technical mastery of engineers who are pushing the boundaries of innovation. These professionals are not merely utilizing new tools but are driving the development of highly scalable event-driven architectures, microservices-based modular systems, and fault-tolerant, concurrent distributed architectures that underpin today’s digital economy. They are solving complex, real-world problems with cutting-edge research and development, while designing global multi-region, low-latency cloud infrastructures that ensure optimal performance, security, and scalability.

As we continue to support and collaborate with some of the brightest minds in engineering, we are deeply committed to fostering an environment where their talents thrive. Together, we are building a future powered by smarter, more efficient, and resilient technologies—advancements that safeguard brand integrity, enhance consumer trust, and ensure safety across an increasingly complex global marketplace.”





Srinivas Shekar, CEO and Co-Founder, Pantherun Technologies



"Engineers are often regarded as the backbone of innovation, and in today's world, their significance is beyond measure. Their relentless drive to push boundaries has shaped the way we live, work, and connect. With the rise of AI and machine learning, we are witnessing a transformation in engineering practices across India and globally. These technologies are revolutionizing industries—from predictive maintenance in manufacturing that reduces downtime, to smart infrastructure that enhances urban living to advanced cybersecurity measures that protect valuable data.

As we embrace this new era of intelligent solutions, engineers must adapt to both the opportunities and challenges presented by AI's predictive and generative capabilities. To navigate this evolving landscape, continuous learning, curiosity, and a strong foundation in subject matter expertise are indispensable. A multi-faceted approach to skill development—combining formal education, online resources, mentorship, and hands-on experience—is key to staying ahead. This Engineer’s Day, at Pantherun Technologies, we celebrate the ingenuity and dedication of engineers who are not only driving technological change but also integrating sustainable practices to build a better, more secure world for all.”





Anandaraj Krishnan, Strategy and Transactions (SaT) Deal Technology Leader, EY Global Delivery Services









“AI-enabled engineers are at the forefront of a technological renaissance, crafting the New India with innovation and precision. By integrating AI into engineering practices, they're revolutionizing industries, from infrastructure to healthcare. AI's predictive analytics and automation enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability, propelling India towards a smarter future. These tech-savvy pioneers are not just engineering structures and systems; they're engineering national progress, leveraging AI to solve complex challenges and uplift the quality of life. As AI continues to evolve, it promises to unlock untapped potential, making India a global hub of cutting-edge engineering excellence.”



Akash Sinha, Senior Advisor, Product Management, IT, Dell Technologies











"Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data have emerged as critical catalysts for India’s progress, revolutionizing engineering practices nationwide. From optimizing code quality to automating tests that mirror real user experiences, AI is fundamentally reshaping how our engineers work. This rapid digital acceleration has unlocked immense opportunities across agriculture, healthcare, and IT, placing India at the forefront of global innovation. With AI empowering engineers to optimize code swiftly, manage data seamlessly, and boost productivity, initiatives like ONDC, Ayushman Bharat, and MCA 3.0 are setting the stage for transformative AI-driven solutions. As Michael Dell aptly noted, AI is a 'generational opportunity for productivity, innovation and growth'. India's AI-driven engineers are leading this revolution, poised to redefine industries and shape the future of work and society.”



Ramesh Rakesh Kumar, Technical Director, Bosch Global Software Technologies











“The fusion of artificial intelligence and engineering is revolutionizing how we approach problem-solving and innovation. AI empowers engineers to optimize designs, predict system behaviours, and streamline operations, leading to more efficient and scalable solutions. At BGSW, we are leveraging AI to lead the charge in industrial transformation. Central to this transformation is the human-AI partnership, where AI acts as a powerful assistant, enhancing human capabilities, while engineers contribute creativity, intuition, and ethical judgment. Our "AI-as-assistant" approach, with a "human-in-the-loop" design, ensures responsible AI use and maximizes its potential. This synergy allows engineers to streamline processes, optimize designs, and create groundbreaking products. As AI continues to evolve, it will enable engineers to push the boundaries of innovation, positioning India as a global technological powerhouse.”



Indra Prabha Sharma, Senior Director- Quality Engineering , Publicis Sapient











“As AI continues to advance, its role in engineering will only become more pronounced. By transforming the focus from traditional coding to creative problem-solving, AI has clearly provided us with new possibilities to enhance our own capabilities. But, to truly harness the power of AI, we must match the pace of technological change. This is where agility becomes essential. For instance, agile gained traction 20 years ago with the rise of cloud and web technologies, enabling rapid iterations and daily deployments. We are now at a new crossroads with AI transforming software development, Agile must also evolve to integrate AI into its framework. Evolving work demands AI-driven engineering to boost agility, efficiency, and adaptability. This shift empowers everyone—from engineers to leaders—to embrace new skills, processes, and strategies, driving smarter, faster problem-solving and innovation. This evolution is also about fostering a mindset that blends creativity with technical prowess. India is now transitioning from the world's back office to a global hub for AI innovation. As we navigate this transformation, it is crucial to embrace AI as a catalyst for innovation and empower engineers with the tools and knowledge to shape a brighter future for generations to come. At Publicis Sapient, we're leading this charge by integrating AI-driven strategies that equip our engineers to push the boundaries of what’s possible, fostering a culture of constant growth and innovation that strengthens India’s role on the global technological stage.”



Saurabh Doshi , Co-founder of Virtualness









"AI is transforming the engineering landscape by enabling smarter, more efficient systems that bridge the gap between innovation and real-world impact. At Virtualness, our engineers are leveraging AI to create a world where you never need to question what is real. With deepfakes and AI-driven fraud on the rise, our AI-powered engineers are building trusted systems that help you confirm 'This is legit,' fortifying the core of trust and security while driving our engineering practices toward greater precision. By ensuring authenticity, they are driving both technological advancements and societal transformation in today's evolving digital landscape."



Ramprakash Ramamoorthy , Director of AI research, ManageEngine , Zoho Corp











“The integration of AI in engineering is a futuristic concept already turned into present reality. It’s a powerful tool for reshaping the engineering landscape. By automating routine tasks, optimizing designs, and providing predictive analytics, AI empowers engineers to innovate faster and solve complex problems more efficiently. This synergy between human creativity and AI’s computational power is fostering advancements once deemed impossible and driving national progress through innovative solutions and sustainable development. This shift is not just about technological advancement; it's about driving national progress by optimizing resource utilization, improving infrastructure, and creating sustainable solutions for the future.”



Prakash Jothiramalingam , Vice President – Engineering, LeadSquared.











AI is becoming an indispensable ally for engineers, revolutionizing our practices and accelerating progress. By leveraging AI tools like AWS CodeWhisperer and CodeGuru, we are not just improving code quality and reducing development time, but we are fundamentally transforming how we build and innovate. We have already seen a 10-15% boost in efficiency, potentially reaching 20% or more as we further integrate AI into our development lifecycle. While there's no overnight magic solution, the steady gains from AI adoption are undeniable. As companies harness the power of AI in engineering, they're not only enhancing their competitive edge but also contributing to broader economic progress. The ripple effects of these advancements extend far beyond individual firms, fostering technological leadership and economic resilience.



Sandeep Agarwal, MD & Global CTO of Visionet











“On this National Engineer's Day, let's celebrate the tremendous role engineers play at the front of the AI revolution. With Visionet's recent rebrand to 'Engineering Simplified,' we genuinely believe that it is engineers that lead the future. AI ranges from predictive maintenance in manufacturing to creating adaptive, energy-efficient smart cities. However, despite these advancements, there is an ever-growing demand for expertise in AI, and it is imperative that engineers learn to keep up with these advancements.



At Visionet, we are reducing this skill gap through initiatives like tech fests, in which we engage with startups, industry leaders, and academia to enable the re-skilling of engineers and empower them to drive innovation. These tech fests include internships and upskilling programs designed to help young engineers learn and integrate AI into their workflows, enabling them to address challenges like process optimization, sustainability, and cost efficiency. We are together simplifying engineering and enabling the full potential of AI for a brighter, tech-driven tomorrow.”



