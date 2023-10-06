Flipkart Big Billion Days: Blaupunkt Unleashes 43" QLED & 55" Google TVs selling at Rs 6299

Blaupunkt, a leading German electronics brand, announces great offers on the newly launched 43-inch QLED & 55-inch 4K GTV along with all other models of Blaupunkt TVs. These exciting offers by Blaupunkt accompanying the upcoming festive season are live on Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, as part of The Big Billion Days festive sale, slated between October 8 - October 15, 2023. As part of this, Blaupunkt will offer customers incredible savings of up to 80% on Smart TVs and appliances. Shoppers can also enjoy a 10% instant discount provided by the banks when using Axis, ICICI & Kotak Bank Cards. The all-new TVs will start at an attractive price of Rs 6,299/-.

SPPL, the exclusive Blaupunkt TV licensee in India, has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. This long-term collaboration entails mutual content promotion on digital platforms, promising an immersive fusion of entertainment and sports for viewers.

As part of this offer, Blaupunkt’s newly launched 43-inch QLED is available at Rs. 28,999/-. Experience an astonishing 1.1 billion colours on its QLED 4K display, enriched by HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. Its elegant black design harmonizes with Dolby-certified audio, featuring Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus, delivering immersive sound. Connect effortlessly with Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual-Band Wi-Fi while the Google Assistant-powered remote streamlines navigation. With DTS TruSurround sound, a 50-watt speaker, versatile sound modes, and extensive connectivity options, this TV offers a personalized and captivating viewing experience. Driven by Google TV, supported by ample memory and processing power, and equipped with dedicated shortcut keys, it truly embodies the pinnacle of home entertainment.

For those seeking a larger-than-life experience, Blaupunkt offers the 55-inch Google TV model, available at an enticing price of Rs.34,999/-. Featuring a mesmerizing 4K HDR10+ display with 1.1 billion colours, this TV captivates with its bezel-less design and alloy stand. It delivers cinematic sound quality, powered by Dolby Digital Plus and a robust 60W Stereo Box Speaker system with DTS TruSurround technology. Seamlessly connect with Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual-Band Wi-Fi and navigate effortlessly using the Google Assistant-powered remote. Explore over 10,000 apps with in-built Chromecast and Airplay support. With versatile connectivity options and robust internal specs, it ensures a smooth and responsive viewing experience. Check the p rices of all the Models:

Model SPPL Price 24Sigma707 6299 32CSA7101 9299 32CSG7111 9799 40CSG7112 14499 40Sigma703BL 13499 43QD7050 28999 43CSG7105 16499 50CSGT7022 26999 50QD7010 30999 55QD7020 34999 55CSGT7023 34999 65CSGT7024 43999 65QD7030 49999 75QD7040 89999

During The Big Billion Days, Blaupunkt will offer a comprehensive range of 4K Smart TVs featuring its newly launched models at attractive prices. The offerings include the 43-inch QLED 4K Smart TV with Dolby-certified audio available at Rs 28,999/-, and the 55-inch 4K Smart Google TV priced at Rs 34,999/-. These models are designed to deliver exceptional visual experiences with the inclusion of HDR technology, ensuring fine details and vibrant colours in every image. Additionally, the TVs provide immersive sound through a combination of two speakers, a digital noise filter, and 50-watt and 60-watt speaker output that supports surround technologies.



Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, an exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TVs in India, expressed his excitement about the sale, stating, "Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days accompanying the festive season is a great opportunity for us to provide our customers with Blaupunkt’s exceptional TVs to experience premium affordability. We are also thrilled to cater to the unique needs and preferences of the vibrant Indian youth; our goal is to take the lead in delivering premiumness, innovation, and cutting-edge technology at prices that everyone can embrace."