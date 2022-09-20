Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Get MacBook Air M1 for under Rs 70,000

The MacBook Air M1 powered by Apple M1 (16GB RAM) will be available for less than Rs 70,000 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. According to a Flipkart listing spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, the MacBook Air M1 will retail for as little as RS 6X,490, but the exact price remains unclear. The listing also has a star next to the price, inferring that the precise price cut may not be around Rs 70,000. This is likely to include offers such as exchange offers and bank offers. However, even if the price is below Rs 1 lakh, it is a great deal as the MacBook Air M1 (16GB) is currently available for Rs 1,32,900 on Flipkart. Its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is available for Rs 99,900 on the Apple India website.



The laptop is still worth considering in 2022, as the new-gen M2-powered MacBook Air is still very expensive. Hardcore gamers might consider a Windows laptop, but it will suffice for daily productivity-focused tasks. The laptop also offers a long-lasting battery backup. The M2-powered laptop features a new design, but performance-wise, it offers a modest jump. Apple's MacBooks, in general, could be very useful if you have an iPhone and AirPods. Combined, all of their products offer seamless connectivity.

In addition to the M1 MacBook Air, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will also get a price reduction during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, but the exact prices are still unclear. So far, Amazon has revealed that the iPhone 12 will sell for less than Rs 40,000 during its Great Indian Festival sale. Both sales events will begin on September 23. Apple's new-generation iPhone 14 is also available in India, but without a price reduction. But Apple's official website offers some deals, so keep that in mind.