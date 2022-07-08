Flipkart Electronics Sale: Get huge discounts on Apple iPhone 11, 12 and 13

Want to buy a new iPhone at a discounted price. It's now possible, with Flipkart's ongoing five-day electronics sale. The electronics sale offers discounts on some of the iPhone models, especially the iPhone 11, 12 and 13. The sale began on July 6 and go on till July 10.

Discount on iPhone 11

Flipkart is offering the 64GB storage iPhone 11 for ₹42,999, originally priced at ₹49,900. The 128GB storage model is available at ₹47,999, originally priced at ₹54,900. offered on iPhone 111 model phones is almost ₹6,901.

Discount on iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is offered at a discount in the Flipkart Electronics sale. The 64 GB iPhone model is available at a starting price of ₹54,999, which was originally priced at ₹65,900. The 128 GB models are available at a price of ₹59,999, which was originally priced at ₹70,000. The discounts offered on the iPhone 12 model phones are almost ₹10,901.

Discount on iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 Mini 128GB is available at ₹64,999, originally priced at ₹69,900. The iPhone 13 128GB is priced on Flipkart at ₹73,999, which was originally priced at ₹79,900. Discounts offered on iPhone 13 model phones are ₹4,901. The 512GB iPhone 13 Mini is available at ₹92,999, which was originally priced at ₹99,900.

Banking and exchange offers

In addition, by purchasing the iPhones 11 and 12, customers can also get additional discounts of up to ₹12,500 on trade-ins. On the purchase of the iPhone 13, customers can also get additional discounts of up to ₹14,500 on exchange. Flipkart has also teamed up with CITI Bank, where customers who make a payment with a CITI credit or debit card can get a discount of ₹2,000. However, this only applies to iPhone 11 phones. The sale offers a 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank card. EMI options are also available for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 with plans starting at ₹1,641/month and ₹1,880/month.