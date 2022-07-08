Flipkart Electronics Sale: Get huge discounts on Apple iPhone 11, 12 and 13
The Flipkart electronics sale offers discounts on some of the iPhone models, especially the iPhone 11, 12 and 13. Check out.
Want to buy a new iPhone at a discounted price. It's now possible, with Flipkart's ongoing five-day electronics sale. The electronics sale offers discounts on some of the iPhone models, especially the iPhone 11, 12 and 13. The sale began on July 6 and go on till July 10.
Discount on iPhone 11
Flipkart is offering the 64GB storage iPhone 11 for ₹42,999, originally priced at ₹49,900. The 128GB storage model is available at ₹47,999, originally priced at ₹54,900. offered on iPhone 111 model phones is almost ₹6,901.
Discount on iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 is offered at a discount in the Flipkart Electronics sale. The 64 GB iPhone model is available at a starting price of ₹54,999, which was originally priced at ₹65,900. The 128 GB models are available at a price of ₹59,999, which was originally priced at ₹70,000. The discounts offered on the iPhone 12 model phones are almost ₹10,901.
Discount on iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 Mini 128GB is available at ₹64,999, originally priced at ₹69,900. The iPhone 13 128GB is priced on Flipkart at ₹73,999, which was originally priced at ₹79,900. Discounts offered on iPhone 13 model phones are ₹4,901. The 512GB iPhone 13 Mini is available at ₹92,999, which was originally priced at ₹99,900.
Banking and exchange offers
In addition, by purchasing the iPhones 11 and 12, customers can also get additional discounts of up to ₹12,500 on trade-ins. On the purchase of the iPhone 13, customers can also get additional discounts of up to ₹14,500 on exchange. Flipkart has also teamed up with CITI Bank, where customers who make a payment with a CITI credit or debit card can get a discount of ₹2,000. However, this only applies to iPhone 11 phones. The sale offers a 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank card. EMI options are also available for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 with plans starting at ₹1,641/month and ₹1,880/month.