German Rooted Blaupunkt TV Teams Up with Amazon, Targets 4% Market Share by FY25

Blaupunkt TV, the German-rooted brand with a legacy of more than 100 years known for its sound quality, has partnered with Amazon India as its new e-commerce partner. With this collaboration, Blaupunkt TV aims to meet the increasing demand for its range of premium and affordable televisions through seamless online sales to its broader consumer base. Amazon India’s extensive distribution network will now allow access to Blaupunkt TV across 19000 pin codes in India.

Amazon customers can purchase the TV on the “Amazon Republic Day Sale”, which will be live from 13th Jan and conclude on 19th Jan 2024. With this collaboration, the company envisions FY24-FY25 as a crucial year as they aim to capture a 4% market share and set themselves as the leading television brand in India. Blaupunkt TV's eyes to double down and deliver through more such strategic partnerships and investments in the upcoming future.

Known for its exceptional audio quality and image display, Blaupunkt TV, in June 2021, relaunched in the Indian market with an exclusive partnership with Flipkart and since then has established itself as a leading brand in televisions and electronic products. Their range of high-end quality products, such as QLED TVs, will start from Rs. 21999, 4K Google TVs from 25999, and FHD TVs are available at 14999 during this sale.

This collaboration will make Blaupunkt TVs available to the masses all over India. Amazon has a large customer base and an excellent reputation for providing the best customer experience. With this partnership with the e-commerce giant, Blaupunkt TV will increase its visibility and ensure a positive and hassle-free shopping experience for its customers everywhere.

Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, stated, “We are strategically positioning ourselves for substantial growth in the Indian market. Our exclusive partnership with Flipkart marked a successful reentry, and now, as we envision FY24-FY25 as pivotal, we aim to elevate our market presence by 4%. Looking ahead, we are committed to doubling down on strategic partnerships and investments.”

He added, “We are expanding our supply, increasing local production, and ensuring widespread distribution to meet the escalating demand for Blaupunkt's products in India. Given its extensive reach, our partnership with Amazon aligns seamlessly with our values, and we are confident that it will bring our innovative products to an even larger audience.”

The Blaupunkt and Amazon collaboration is expected to provide its consumers seeking luxurious and reasonably priced technologies with a smoother shopping experience. As Blaupunkt enters this new collaboration with Amazon India, the brand remains committed to delivering quality and innovation to its customers.