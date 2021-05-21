Good News: Twitter announces Spaces to schedule and set reminders

Twitter has announced a new update for "Spaces", a rival of the clubhouse. Twitter Spaces now allows scheduling and reminders. These features were announced earlier this month when Twitter made the spaces available to more users around the world.



No, Twitter users will be able to schedule slots for a designated date and time. The schedule option will appear when you try to start a new space. It will be visible as a "schedule later" button below the button to start a space. You can now choose your preferred day and time to schedule your space. Once you are done scheduling your space, you can share it via tweet, DM, or copy the link and share it on other platforms.

good news: hosts can now schedule a Space for later. don't worry about setting an alarm, hosts will receive two notifs: a 30 min reminder and a second one at the start time. pic.twitter.com/HK90ErScpL — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 20, 2021

The reminder option will be visible to the listeners of the scheduled spaces. In addition, there will be a "set reminder" button on the scheduled Space tweet that users can select to be notified when that space is about to start. Twitter will send a reminder 30 minutes before the Space session begins and another at the start time.



Twitter Spaces is available on Android as well as iOS. Anyone can join and listen to conversations, but only users with 600 followers or more can start a space. Twitter is working to make it available to all users soon. In addition to scheduling and reminders, Twitter has more features planned for Spaces. Twitter will soon allow hosts to sell tickets to their Space sessions. They will have the option to set ticket prices and how many are available to sell. More features include shared hosting spaces and live caption enhancements. Twitter is also testing a purple bubble around someone's profile photo to indicate that they are hosting a space.



Tags: Twitter Spaces Twitter