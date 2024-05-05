Central minister Murugan participate Vijaya sankalpa Sabha held in Gadwal

The Central minister for Information and board carding Murugan has participated along with the BJP National Vice President DK Aruna to campaign on behalf of Bharath Prasad from the Nagar Kurnool parliament constituency contestant in Vijaya sankalpa Sabha held at Teru maidanam in Gadwal on Saturday night.

On this occasion the Central minister Murugan has stated that,the Congress party had came in to power by assuming false promises that beyond their power and Schemes that could not be implemented.Now they are coming again to cheat the people during the parliament elections,along with them the BRS also trying to cheat the public once again.He said that if we believe them we will lose a lot

Narendra Modi is developing this country in all ways to make it proud of the world.He expressed his confidence that it is certain that the BJP will win more than 400 seats in coming parliament elections and come to power .He had applied the public to win Bharath Prasad with a huge majority.

The BJP National Vice President DK Aruna addressing the public said that if you want Rama Rajyam ,it will be possible only with Modi government.She said that this elections are not related to Sarpanch, MLA and any other local government,but this election is to form a government at National level ,and The BJP will form a stable government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.



She asked the public that are 6 guarantees implemented? Is there any progress in your lives ??she questioned..So don't believe the magical words of Congress and BRS who always try to boast the people she said.

She has appealed the public to bless Bharath Prasad with a huge majority and her in Mahaboob Nagar parliament constituency.

Please give me a chance to work hard ... Bharath Prasad.

The Nagar Kurnool parliament contestant Bharath Prasad has stated that Every one wants Modi to become a prime minister again regardless whether it is in rural or urban .I would like to appeal you to bless me with your valuable vote for BJP and make Modi as PM.

The sitting MP of Nagar Kurnool parliament P Ramulu had wished DK Aruna on her birthday.

On this occasion the state and district BJP leaders were participated.