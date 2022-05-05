Google Assistant automatic password updater rolls out more widely

A Google Assistant feature designed to automate the time-consuming process of changing your passwords after a leak appears to have wider implementation. According to a tweet from leaker Max Weinbach and a report from Android Police.

One of Weinbach's screenshots shows a dialogue warning that Chrome on Android has detected a password used in a violation and offers the option to "Change automatically." The second includes a confirmation box asking the user to agree to "Allow Google Assistant to help you change your password."

Google Assistant being able to change breached passwords >>>>> pic.twitter.com/Dfcnvhs1S5 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 3, 2022

The Google Assistant feature was announced at Google I/O last year. It only works on supported sites, but whenever possible, the idea is to automate as much as possible the password change process. When activated, the Wizard will take you directly to the correct page to change your password and use Chrome's built-in password manager to generate and store new login details.

Android Police notes that there is also the option to check if your Chrome-saved passwords have been compromised manually. The "Check passwords" option is available in the "Passwords" submenu in the browser settings. When a compromised password is found, a "Change Password" button will appear and will have a Google Assistant logo if there is an option to change it automatically.

The security feature is based on Google's "Duplex on the Web" technology, which is designed to quickly perform tasks like buying movie tickets, checking in for flights, or ordering food. It does this by automating the more routine parts of the process, like scrolling, clicking through multiple pages, and filling out forms. 9to5Google notes that password automation appears to have been rolled out gradually since last November, when "some users" were given access.

In the past, password managers like LastPass and Dashlane have offered the ability to change compromised passwords automatically. But considering how many people use whatever password manager is built into their browser by default, Google's feature could have a much wider reach as it rolls out. The Verge contacted Google to confirm the scope of the implementation.