Google fixes Admin Console's issue affecting Workspace Administrators

San Francisco: Tech giant Google has fixed the problem with Admin Console which affected Workspace Administrators.



Some Google Workspace Administrators were experiencing issues when performing List, Create, Update or Delete operations for OrgUnits using the Admin Console or Directory APIs.

According to Google Workspace Status Dashboard, the issue started last week, and has now been resolved.

"The problem with Admin Console has been resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," the tech giant said.

In February this year, some Google services like Gmail and Workspace had suffered a brief outage and several users across the world, including in India, were unable to access them.

Around 60 per cent people on downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, reported problems with the Google website while 35 per cent had issues with login.

Meanwhile, Google had suffered a service outage affecting Gmail users worldwide that caused issues when syncing emails with Microsoft servers via the Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP).