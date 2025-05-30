Google Gemini Can Now Summarise Drive Videos with AI-Powered Insights

Google is bringing more convenience to Workspace and Google Drive users with its Gemini AI, now able to summarise video content. The feature, which previously focused on documents and PDFs, is expanding to videos saved in Google Drive, allowing users to gain quick insights without needing to watch complete recordings.

Through a chatbot interface, Gemini can provide video summaries or answer specific questions based on the footage. For instance, it can list action items from a recorded meeting or highlight key announcements, making it easier for users to extract relevant information efficiently. This could be especially helpful for professionals managing long video recordings or product briefings.

To use this functionality, captions must be enabled on the video files. The summaries are accessible via the overlay preview in Drive or in a new browser tab. Currently, this feature is available in English for Google Workspace and Google One AI Premium users, including those with Gemini Business or Enterprise add-ons. Google notes it may take a few weeks for the rollout to reach all users.

Additionally, Google is enhancing video analytics within Drive. The Drive video player now includes engagement data, showing how often a video has been opened, visible under the Analytics section in the Details panel. This update gives users better insight into how their content is being viewed and shared.