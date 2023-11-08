Google is testing two new AI-powered tools for YouTube

Google is testing new experimental generative AI features for YouTube. Google announced in a recent blog post that it is improving the viewer experience on YouTube with two new tools powered by artificial intelligence. The first tool is a chatbot that can answer questions about the video you're watching, recommend related content, and even ask questions about the topic if it's educational. The second tool organizes video comments into topics, making it easy to find relevant discussions. Both tools are still in the testing phase and are available to select YouTube premium subscribers.



YouTube has yet to confirm whether these features will be exclusive to premium users or whether they will also be rolled out to free users. However, the features are designed to improve how people interact with YouTube content, regardless of their subscription status. Let's look at the new AI improvements coming to YouTube.

AI summarize Comment topics

YouTube is rolling out an AI-powered tool to improve user engagement in comment discussions on long-form videos. This innovative feature simplifies long comment sections into easily digestible topics, allowing viewers to navigate and participate in discussions with ease.

As part of an ongoing experiment, YouTube users can see a new "Topics Sorting" option when accessing the comments section on mobile devices for specific videos. This feature allows creators to participate more effectively in comment discussions and gain valuable insights for new content based on audience interactions.

Additionally, YouTube creators can delete comment topics by deleting the individual comments associated with them. However, it is essential to note that these topics are generated solely from published comments and cannot be created from comments under review, containing blocked words, or originating from blocked users.

Conversational AI tool for YouTube

Google is developing a conversational AI tool for YouTube that allows users to ask questions about the video they're watching, receive recommendations for related content, and more without pausing playback. The tool can also provide quizzes and answers, encouraging a deeper understanding of specific academic videos. Imagine watching a video on YouTube and being able to ask questions about it in real-time. Or have the video recommend related content based on your interests. This is possible with Google's new conversational AI tool for YouTube.

This tool is still in development, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way we watch and learn from videos. For example, the tool could provide quizzes and answers, encouraging a deeper understanding of specific academic videos. This could be a valuable tool for students and anyone wanting to learn more about a particular topic.

Selected YouTube users participating in the experiment may notice a "Topics Sorting" option when accessing the comments section of specific videos using a mobile device. This feature allows users to quickly jump to topics of interest and seamlessly participate in discussions. Presently, this experiment is limited to several English videos with extensive comment sections. Starting today, YouTube Premium members can choose to try this feature by visiting youtube.com/new.