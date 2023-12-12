Google Messages May Soon Let You Edit Sent Texts

Google may be working on a new feature for its Messages app that would allow users to edit messages after sending them, based on code discovered in a recent beta version of the app. The references to this potential feature were first identified in the app's code on November 19th, with flags labelled "edit_ui" and "edit_history." However, attempts to enable these flags reportedly had no effect.



This development aligns with the growing trend of messaging apps incorporating message editing capabilities. Apple introduced message editing for iMessage users with iOS 16 in the previous year, and WhatsApp also launched a similar feature in 2023. These editing features typically have a time limit, such as two minutes for iMessage and 15 minutes for WhatsApp. While both iMessage and WhatsApp allow users to delete sent messages, it remains uncertain whether this feature will be part of Google's implementation.

Currently, Google has not provided any official comments on this potential feature. The specific details of how Google's version of message editing will function remain unknown. Questions regarding whether there will be a time limit for editing messages or if recipients can view an edit history are yet to be clarified. A code snippet discovered by TheSpAndroid suggests that the feature could integrate with the RCS messaging protocol, indicated by the term "original_rcs_messages_id."

Despite reaching out for comment, a representative from Google has not responded immediately to a famous publication inquiry. The development of message editing capabilities indicates an ongoing effort by messaging platforms to enhance user experience and functionality.