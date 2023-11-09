Live
- AAP files complaint with ICMR to prosecute former minister Sudhakar
- Thotakura Vajresh Yadav performs Puja and files nomination
- Kolan Hanumanth Reddy offer Prayers at Ellamma temple before filing nomination
- India’s economy to outperform, G20 growth to moderate: Moody’s
- BRS Uppal constituency candidate files nomination
- WhatsApp Rolls Out Protect IP Address on Calls Feature; How to Enable it
- Centre notifies appointment of three judges in SC
- Calcutta HC directs Command Hospital to continue with Mallick’s treatment
- When is Rama Ekadashi 2023? Know the date, puja rituals, paraná time and its significance
- Talasani takes blessings from mother and files nomination from Sanathnagar
Just In
Google Messages to get Profiles feature; Users can add names and images
Google Messages could soon add a new feature that allows users to set a screen name and add a photo to their profiles. This will allow for greater user customization, something Google has been looking for lately.
Google Messages has been receiving regular updates lately; some are game-changers. Last month, a new feature was reported to block access to screen sharing from any third-party app so no one else can see your messages. This time, the messaging platform powered by Rich Communication Services (RCS) offers a quality-of-life improvement that will give users more personalization and control over how they are seen when they send a message. Google Messages finally gets profiles.
9to5Google decompiled the latest version of Google Messages from the Play Store and found something exciting hidden within its codes. Chains display a new Profile tab and a profile settings section. There's another line of code for Profile Sharing, which could work like contact sharing. One part of the string says, "Choose your profile name and picture so people can recognize you", where users will likely be able to add a name and photo to their profile.
Google messages to get profiles
Earlier this year, a Reddit post on the r/UniversalProfile subreddit (a forum for people who prefer RCS) showed what this profile page could look like after some people started seeing this configuration option on their Android devices. The description of the chain code matches what we see in the shared image. Additionally, there are options for visibility when your profile is shared, and you receive notifications about profile updates from your contacts.
We are still determining whether Profiles is an RCS or a Google Messages-specific feature. If it is based on RCS, it would be available to all devices running RCS, whether they use Google Messages or not. But there is no way to confirm this.
We must note that even though this feature has been seen in the APK codes, it still needs to be rolled out or will appear soon. Sometimes, developers scrap a feature mid-stream and don't remove lines of code, which then make it into the published version. To know if Profiles will come to the application, we must wait for an official confirmation from Google.