Google Pixel 7 seen on Amazon; price and launch details

The Google Pixel 7 series will launch soon in India. The following lineup, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, is expected to debut on October 6. However, before the official launch, a tip was given on the price of the normal mode. It seems that Google will not make any changes to the cost of the Pixel 7.

According to a screenshot from tech critic Brandon Lee on Twitter, the Pixel 7 briefly appeared on Amazon. The listing shows the smartphone at Rs 50,000 for the 128GB base model and the sale date of October 13. The Google Pixel 7 series will feature the next-generation Tensor, Google's in-house chipset. Amazon's purported listing highlights the same thing but doesn't specify the exact name of the chipset.

Pixel 7 Pro price remains vague

This indicates that Google will not change the price of the smartphone (at least the Pixel 7) this year since the Pixel 6 also launched at $599 last year. However, it will be interesting to see how the phone will be priced in India.

Google's latest Pixel phones were priced higher in India than the global variants. This year, it could be the same case, as the Pixel 6a launched with an MRP of 43,999. However, the Pixel 7 will be exciting for many Android fans as it is Google's first flagship phone in India in a long time. Google did not launch the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series in the country.



