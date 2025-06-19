Google Search Now Lets You Chat with AI Using Voice in New ‘Search Live’ Mode

Google is ushering in a new era of voice-enabled search with its latest feature—Search Live in AI Mode—now rolling out on the Google app for Android and iOS. Previewed at the recent Google I/O conference, this experimental feature is currently available to users in the United States who have opted into the AI Mode through Google Labs.

This innovative voice interaction capability is powered by a customized version of Google's Gemini AI model, tailored specifically for natural and dynamic conversations. The system draws on Google's robust search infrastructure to deliver real-time, high-quality responses that adapt seamlessly to users' spoken queries.

One of the core technologies behind this feature is query fan-out, which broadens the scope of web content shown to users. This ensures that people receive not just a direct answer, but also a diverse range of sources to explore further.

The new voice feature is designed with mobility and multitasking in mind. For example, users can simply tap the “Live” icon in the Google app and ask something like, “What are some tips for preventing a linen dress from wrinkling in a suitcase?” The AI responds aloud, making it easier to get help while your hands are full—whether you're packing or cooking.

Google highlights that users can continue the conversation naturally with follow-ups like, “What should I do if it still wrinkles?” All while viewing relevant web links on screen that provide deeper context—without disrupting the flow of conversation.

When activated, the interface shows a sparkle-badged waveform icon beneath the search bar—the same used for Gemini Live. Alternatively, users can access it via a new button next to the search field. The full-screen view supports both light and dark themes, featuring a gradient “G” in the top-left corner and an arc-shaped waveform in AI Mode colors.

Additional controls include a pill-shaped Mute/Unmute button, and a “Transcript” toggle for switching to text-based interaction. Importantly, this feature supports background operation, allowing the voice session to continue even if the user locks their screen or opens another app.

To end the session, users can tap the “X” in the corner. The overflow menu provides access to Search history and Voice settings, including four distinct modes: Cassini, Cosmo, Neso, and Terra—each offering different interaction styles or personalities.

As voice-based AI becomes more central to how we engage with technology, Google’s latest feature is a major step toward making search more conversational, personalized, and hands-free.