‘Kambala Is the Soul of Tulu Nadu’: Vijayendra Applauds MP Chowta’s Effort to Blend Culture and Development

Mangaluru: Calling Kambala a powerful symbol of Tulu Nadu’s cultural soul, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday praised MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta for transforming the traditional rural sport into an urban cultural celebration while using it as a platform to inspire economic contribution through his “Back to Ooru” initiative.

Vijayendra was speaking at the ninth annual Mangaluru Kambala held at the Ram–Lakshman twin track in Goldfinch City, Bangrakuloor. He said the concept of encouraging Mangaloreans spread across the world to return home and establish industries was both innovative and socially relevant. “By honouring entrepreneurs who have come back to their roots and invested in the region, Capt. Chowta has set an example that combines cultural pride with economic progress,” he said.

Emphasising that Kambala was not merely a folk sport, Vijayendra noted that it represented the identity, history and traditions of the coastal belt. He credited the MP’s leadership for ensuring that Kambala resonated not only in villages but also in urban centres, thereby attracting wider public participation and renewed interest among youth.

In his address, Capt. Chowta said the Mangaluru Kambala was being organised with the intention of introducing Tulu Nadu’s rich cultural heritage to future generations. He explained that this year’s event had been expanded with nine new thematic programmes, including national awareness activities and the “Back to Ooru” initiative, to make the festival more meaningful and impactful.

A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of 10 entrepreneurs who had returned from senior positions or businesses elsewhere to start ventures in and around Mangaluru, generating substantial local employment. The honourees included Anand Fernandes, Nitin Ratnakar, Bruno Marcel Prakash Pereira, Shreya Shetty, Avinash Rao, Smita Rao, Namita P.P., Sandesh D. Poojary, Sudhakar Poonja and Ansari Ali, representing sectors ranging from sustainable manufacturing and digital technologies to hospitality, agriculture and infrastructure.

Adding star value to the occasion, legendary boxer and Olympic medallist Mary Kom attended the Kambala and encouraged the athletes. Expressing her delight, she said it was her first experience of watching Kambala live and described it as an extraordinary and joyous sporting festival. She was felicitated with traditional Kambala symbols as a mark of respect.

The event was chaired by the honorary president of the Kambala Committee Dr K. Prakash Shetty, and was attended by several senior political leaders, legislators, former ministers, industrialists and prominent citizens, reflecting the growing stature of Mangaluru Kambala as both a cultural and developmental platform.