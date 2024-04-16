Google's 2024 Pixel Lineup: Four New Models Including Foldable Phone

Google is rumoured to be introducing four new Pixel 9 smartphones this year, including a possible foldable model known as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, adding to its anticipated lineup. Earlier reports hinted at three new devices—Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL—raising excitement about the XL variant's comeback. However, a fourth model in the Pixel 9 series, including a foldable phone, is now said to be on the cards.

According to a report from Android Authority, the potential foldable model is codenamed "Comet" and is rumoured to be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While it was previously referred to as the Pixel Fold 2, the final naming remains to be seen. Google's plans for the new foldable device are intriguing, though official confirmation on the model's name and release has yet to come.

While the specifics of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's design and functionality are still under wraps, the anticipated reveal at Google's annual event, Google I/O, on May 14 this year may provide more insight.

Recent leaks about the Pixel 9 series reveal notable features such as rounded corners and a flat display with a centre punch-hole camera. The phone's flat frame houses the power button and volume keys on the right, aiming for accessibility and ease of use.

The Pixel 9 will reportedly have a 6.03-inch screen, slightly smaller than the Pixel 9 Pro's 6.1-inch display. Its overall dimensions are 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, and the thickness is 12mm, including the rear camera bump. These measurements suggest a compact and sleek design.

Among the new features expected for the Pixel 9, adaptive touch is noteworthy. This technology will improve the user experience by automatically adjusting touchscreen sensitivity based on environmental conditions, user activities, and screen protector presence.

Rumours also suggest that the Pixel 9 could include a telephoto lens, further enhancing its photography capabilities. This addition aligns with Google's continued emphasis on AI-powered camera improvements, aiming to keep Pixel phones at the forefront of mobile photography.

Overall, Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series, possibly including a foldable phone, offers cutting-edge technology and features. As more details emerge and the official announcement draws nearer, expectations for Google's next-generation devices continue to rise.