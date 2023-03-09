Google's first Pixel Tablet may debut on May 10

Google offered a "first look" at its tablet - the Google Pixel tablet, at the Google IO 2022 event. At the time, Google said its first Pixel Tablet would debut in 2023 without specifying an official date. Today, Google made an announcement that the 2023 edition of Google IO will happen on May 10, almost two months from now. So at the next event, the company can finally launch the Pixel Tablet. If it doesn't launch, Google may consider announcing the official date.



At Google IO last year, the company said the Pixel Tablet would have the proprietary Google Tensor SoC. The tablet may also ship with Android 12L or Android 13L, its custom Android operating system for tablets and foldable smartphones. The Google Pixel tablet will feature a single camera on the back without the support of an LED flash, according to the official poster. The screen will also have relatively thicker bezels to offer a better grip and prevent accidental touches. The poster displayed a green model.

Before the official launch, probably on May 10, the Google Pixel tablet has been a part of the leaks for a while. Software developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who also spotted a reference to the Google Pixel Fold in the Pixel's source code, suggests that the Pixel tablet could come with a unique charging dock (sold separately) to offer similar design and functionality to those of Amazon Echo Show. In addition, the tablet can be powered by the Google Tensor G2, which is also included in the latest Pixel 7 lineup.

Other key features include an ultra-wide camera on the back and a single selfie camera on the front. A leak from 91Mobiles notes that the tablet may have a 10.95-inch display with support for Google's USI 2.0 stylus. In addition, users can have the option to choose between 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants. There are also some references to the Pixel Tablet mini and Pro, but the details still need clarification.

With its first tablet, Google will move closer to creating a hardware ecosystem. Google currently sells smartphones (Pixel phones), headphones (Pixel Buds), and a smartwatch (Pixel Watch). Though you never know, Google has yet to reveal plans for a laptop similar to Apple's MacBooks.

With current Pixel products, Google will also have seamless integration between its devices. More details will be known during the official launch in May or later. It is also still being determined if the Pixel tablet will launch in India. While Google launched its next-generation Pixel 7 series in India last year, its Pixel Watch hasn't officially launched in India.



