Government tightens rules on SIM card sale; detailed verification for all
The government is tightening rules on the sale and use of SIM cards to improve security and ensure that stores and customers follow strict KYC procedures.
The Indian government is making it challenging to obtain new SIM cards. They want to make sure that the process is safe and secure. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued two circulars to regulate the use of SIM cards in the country. The first directive applies to individual SIM card users like you and me. The second directive targets telecom companies such as Airtel and Jio, aiming to change how SIM cards are sold. Here's what you need to know.
1. Stricter rules for stores
Stores that sell SIM cards will have to be more careful. They need to do a background check on the people who work there. If they don't, they can be fined up to 10 lakhs for each shop. These rules begin October 1, 2023. Existing stores have until September 30, 2024, to comply with these new requirements.
2. Police control in some areas
In certain places like Assam, Kashmir and the northeast, telecom companies need to undergo a police check in stores before being allowed to sell new SIM cards. This extra step is for added security.
3. Telecom companies resposibility
Big telecommunications companies like Airtel and Jio should also check the stores that sell their SIM cards. They have to make sure that the stores follow the rules. This is to keep things safe and secure.
4. Detailed verification for all
You will go through a detailed verification process when you buy a new SIM card or get a replacement because your old one is lost or damaged. This process is the same as when you get a new SIM card. It ensures that only the right people have access to the SIM cards.