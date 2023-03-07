Holi 2023: How to Download and Share WhatsApp Stickers

In India, Holi is traditionally celebrated in large groups, with everyone meeting to apply gulaal (colours), share wishes and celebrate together. Celebrate the colourful festival with your family and friends, and share the joy together. And for people who are far from home or friends, spread the joy of colours using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging platform, allows you to do so not only by sending "Happy Holi" images and gifs but also stickers. If you also plan to wish your friends and family to use WhatsApp stickers. You may find out how to use them.

Find a step-by-step guide to download and share WhatsApp stickers:

♦ Open WhatsApp chat and tap on the emoji icon on the left side of the chat bar.

♦ Open the Stickers option from the bottom.

♦ You can see the default sticker pack in the list. To get a Holi-themed package, you have to tap on the plus (+) option.

♦ Users can also scroll down to the bottom and tap on 'Get more stickers'. The Google Play Store appear and display a list of stickers that you can download.

♦ Click the 'add to WhatsApp' button and import it to WhatsApp.

Search for 'Holi Stickers' on Google Play. Once installed, the stickers will start to appear in the dedicated stickers section within WhatsApp.

WhatsApp parent company Facebook has also released Holi-themed avatars. Facebook said that more than four million people in India made above 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi in the last two weeks during the launch. Facebook users can create Holi-themed avatars from the smartphone app.