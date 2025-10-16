Honor Teases Futuristic ‘Robot Phone’ with AI-Powered Pop-Out Camera Arm

In a bold move blending robotics and artificial intelligence, Honor has teased a revolutionary new device—dubbed the ‘robot phone’—featuring a pop-out camera mounted on a tiny robotic arm. The Chinese smartphone maker showcased a short teaser on X (formerly Twitter), giving users a glimpse of the futuristic mechanism and its advanced functionality.

According to Honor, this innovative design uses a combination of “multi-modal intelligence, advanced robotics, and next-generation imaging” to enable the robotic arm to operate autonomously. The teaser video reveals that the camera emerges from the rear module using a compact robotic arm, which then adjusts and positions itself dynamically to capture photos and videos.

What makes this concept stand out is the level of movement and precision. The robotic camera arm appears capable of tracking subjects automatically, moving fluidly from one side of the frame to another, almost like a gimbal. Once the recording or photo session is complete, the camera neatly retracts back into the rear housing—ready to function as a standard rear camera.

Honor’s approach marks a significant evolution from traditional pop-up cameras that became popular a few years ago. Models like the Samsung Galaxy A80 and others employed motorized pop-up systems primarily for selfies, but Honor’s creation seems far more advanced. It promises AI-assisted tracking and robotic control, allowing the phone to autonomously follow movement, stabilize shots, and potentially enhance creative photography without manual effort.

In the teaser, Honor took a subtle jab at its competitors, particularly Apple, saying, “While the industry is busy comparing the iPhone, we believe it's time to break the mold and refocus on what truly matters: creating real value for you.” The statement underscores Honor’s ambition to differentiate itself by merging hardware innovation with intelligent automation.





What's the future of intelligent devices?



While the industry is busy comparing the iPhone, we believe it's time to break the mold and refocus on what truly matters: creating real value for you.



Introducing the HONOR ROBOT PHONE — a revolutionary AI device that fuses multi-modal… pic.twitter.com/NdhudoBpW0 — HONOR (@Honorglobal) October 15, 2025





Though the concept has generated significant buzz online, Honor has not yet confirmed when the robot phone will make its commercial debut. Industry observers suggest that the visuals shared so far point to an early prototype or proof of concept, intended to highlight Honor’s research progress in AI and robotics integration.

The company reportedly plans to invest $10 billion in artificial intelligence development over the next five years, signaling its long-term vision to lead in smart device innovation. If realized, this robotic camera concept could push smartphone design into a new era, where physical adaptability and machine intelligence work hand in hand.

As of now, tech enthusiasts will have to wait until Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, scheduled for March next year, for potential updates or a full reveal. Whether this robotic marvel becomes a retail product or remains a glimpse into the future, Honor’s teaser has already set the stage for one of the most intriguing innovations in smartphone technology.