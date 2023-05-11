How to access Google Bard AI; upcoming features and more

Google hosted its long-awaited annual event, Google I/O, on May 10. The search giant announced 25 new Google products and features powered by PaLM 2, its next-generation language model. Apart from this, the Google team also threw light on its AI-powered chatbot Bard's future, which was launched in February this year. Over time Bard will get some major improvements, and his responses will be more "visual". Also, the AI chatbot is now open for everyone and also, in India, you can access Google Bard.

Here's all you should know about how to access Google Bard and what features are coming in the future; its main focus is on being more "visual" and more.

How to access Google Bard

Bard is now available in over 180 countries and territories, including India. Google's official blog post highlighting the availability of Bard reads: “As we continue to make additional improvements and introduce new features, we want to get Bard into more people’s hands so they can try it out and share their feedback with us. So today, we’re removing the waitlist and opening up Bard to over 180 countries and territories, including India — with more coming soon.”

To access Bard, you can go to bard.google.com. You will find a message reading the chatbot is still getting tested, along with an option saying, "Try Bard". Click the 'Try Bard' option and agree to the company's privacy policy. That's all! Bard will be available for use, and you can explore the chatbot.

Bard is still in the experimentation phase, and Google advises the same. A small message, just below the warning bar, says: "Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that doesn’t represent Google’s views."

In addition, Bard will be available in many more languages. The AI chatbot is available in Korean and Japanese, and the company is "on track to support 40 more languages soon." In addition, users will be able to include images in their ads along with the text. This will be done by combining Bard and Google Lens. Besides this, Bard will also integrate with Drive, Docs, Gmail, Maps, and other Google apps. The AI chatbot, which works with Adobe Firefly, can generate images.