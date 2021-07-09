Huawei Launches Band 6 with 96 Sports Modes, 14-Day Battery Life; Find Details

Huawei has launched the Huawei Band 6 in India, and it comes with a host of fitness features and impressive battery life. It also brings some useful smartwatch features to the band and allows users to experience them at a cheaper price. The new Huawei Band 6 comes in a host of colours for you to choose from and the company also has some special surprises in store for those who purchase a smartband between July 12-14.

Huawei Band 6 comes with a new smart power-saving algorithm and supports SpO2 monitoring around the clock. The band can monitor the wearer's health throughout the day and notify the wearer with an alarm when the blood oxygen level is low. This can help people act quickly in emergencies. A feature like this comes in handy at times like these as we are still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Huawei Band 6 also comes with continuous real-time heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring and also alerts the user if the heart rate is too low or too high.

The Huawei Band 6 has a 1.47-inch FullView AMOLED display with a 64% screen-to-body ratio with a 194X368 resolution and 282PPI. You can swipe up and down on the screen to access your notifications, workouts, etc., just like you would on the touch screen of a smartwatch. The Huawei Band 6 comes with a 14-day battery promise and supports fast charging via the magnetic charger. Just five minutes of charging on the Huawei Band 6 can make it last two days of typical use, as the company says. This long-lasting battery is backed by a high-efficiency chip and an intelligent power-saving algorithm.

The smart band supports 96 training modes, including 11 professional, such as indoor running, outdoor running, cycling, jumping rope, etc., and 85 custom modes such as ball games, dance, etc. so you have a wide range to choose from. Huawei Band 6 uses Huawei's TruSport professional exercise algorithm to analyze users' exercise capabilities based on parameters such as heart rate variability data and exercise data and can provide evaluations and suggestions based on the capabilities of the Huawei Band 6.

You can get your basic notifications on Huawei Band 6, and the band can also identify unknown numbers, control music playback, and act as a remote camera shutter.

Huawei Band 6: Price in India

The Huawei Band 6 is available in four colours: Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise, and Forest Green. It will be available exclusively on Amazon and will go on sale July 12 on Prime Day for ₹ 4,490. If you buy the Huawei Band 6 between July 12 and July 14, you will get a Huwaei Bluetooth speaker worth ₹ 1,990 for free.