Humane's AI Pin: Delayed Arrival, Offers Free Service

Humane announced that its AI Pin would start shipping in March, but there has been a slight delay. Early adopters are now being told that orders will arrive in mid-April at the earliest, according to a video update from Humane staffer (and Verge alum) Sam Sheffer and emails that we saw on the official channel from Humane's Discord.



On the plus side, the company says it will now offer three months of its pricey $ 24-a-month subscription for free with the $699 Pin and will also do so for any other customers who purchase one before March 31.









(The $24 pays for the Pin's mobile data, among other things: it has its phone number instead of being completely piggybacked on your phone.) Sheffer also says the Pin now has free shipping.

While people have been openly sceptical about the AI Pin and the screenless future it claims to represent, or even the somewhat masked future of the Rabbit R1, we're still getting pretty close to seeing what evidence might be inside the AI Pin pudding. I, for one, am eager to see if it has velvety cream inside.

With Inputs from The Verge