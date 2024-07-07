  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Indian cyber agency finds multiple bugs in Microsoft Edge, alerts users

Indian cyber agency finds multiple bugs in Microsoft Edge, alerts users
x
Highlights

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, has warned users of...

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, has warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) which could allow an attacker to compromise the targeted system.

The affected software includes Microsoft Edge Stable versions prior to 126.0.2592.81.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) which could allow an attacker to compromise the targeted system," said the CERT-In advisory.

According to the cyber agency, these vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) due to "Use-after-free in Dawn and Swiftshader". An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted webpage, it said.

"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code and compromise the targeted system," it added.

CERT-In advised users to apply appropriate security updates as mentioned by the company.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X