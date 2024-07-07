Live
- Corbett FC score last-minute winner over Golazo FC in final of AIFF Futsal Club Championship
- Kharge slams Modi govt over LAC status quo, BJP fires back
- Calcutta Football League 2024: East Bengal FC defeat George Telegraph SC 3-1
- Indian cyber agency finds multiple bugs in Microsoft Edge, alerts users
- 76 roads shut, 69 water supply schemes disrupted in Himachal due to landslides, rainfall
- Justin Bieber performs hit songs at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities
- One killed, 16 injured in explosion at cement factory in Andhra
- Odisha miniature artist crafts eco-friendly two-inch chariot on the commencement of Jagannath Rath Yatra
- Kulgam encounter: Death toll climbs to 8
- Bengaluru FC unveil six new signings in open-training session
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, has warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) which could allow an attacker to compromise the targeted system.
The affected software includes Microsoft Edge Stable versions prior to 126.0.2592.81.
"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) which could allow an attacker to compromise the targeted system," said the CERT-In advisory.
According to the cyber agency, these vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) due to "Use-after-free in Dawn and Swiftshader". An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted webpage, it said.
"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code and compromise the targeted system," it added.
CERT-In advised users to apply appropriate security updates as mentioned by the company.