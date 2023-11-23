Instagram adds an option to download Reels globally

In June 2023, Instagram began testing a new feature allowing users to download Reels, its short, vertically scrolling videos, in the US. After a long testing period, platform boss Adam Mosseri announced that this feature is now available worldwide, and users can download Reels from public accounts freely. We tried it and found out it wasn't available to us yet. Therefore, the rollout is likely to happen gradually, and it may take a few days before it goes live for all users.

Instagram adds an option to download Reels

Announcing the feature, Mosseri said on his streaming channel: "You can now save reels created by public accounts to your camera roll – any reel you download will include a watermark with the creator's Instagram handle. We rolled this out in the US earlier this year, and now it's available globally."

Furthermore, he added, "Just tap the Share icon on a reel and choose Download. Btw, public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their reels – if a reel you love isn't eligible to be downloaded, you can still tap the three dots and Save it to watch it later in the app."

Downloaded Reels will carry a watermark of the Instagram user's username and the Instagram logo, similar to TikTok. However, the use of downloaded Reels for commercial purposes is not permitted. Instagram also allows public accounts to choose whether their reels are available for download. You can set this preference for each reel directly in the editing window. If you have a public account and want to make a reel unavailable for download, follow the steps below, as shared by Instagram itself.