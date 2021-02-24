Instagram Lite app gets reel support

Instagram has announced a new update for its Lite app. Instagram Lite users can now view reels within the app. This feature was implemented in India, making it the first country where it is available.

A new Reels tab has been added to the Instagram Lite app from where users can view Reels. In a press release, Instagram said that the reason behind the launch of this first in India is "due to the traction that Reels sees in India, and the early adoption of the new Instagram Lite app."

Instagram Lite was launched in India last year in December at the Facebook Fuel for India event. The app is less than 2MB in size and optimized for low-end spec phones. Now only the Android version of the app is available. Instagram Lite was first launched in 2018 in Mexico and then expanded to more markets, including Kenya, Peru, and the Philippines. But the app was removed from the Play Store last year in May.

The new version of Instagram Lite comes with improved speed, performance and responsiveness. It offers a similar experience to the main app but still lacks some features like Shopping and IGTV. Instagram Lite is also available in Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

This is not the first time Instagram has introduced a new feature or product in India. The Facebook-owned company officially launched Reels in India first after testing it in select markets. It also launched Instagram Live Rooms, which adds support for two more people for live sessions.