Instagram outage; left users tensed today

In the early morning of July 15, Instagram was down for a few users. In fact, according to data from Downstetector, almost 5,000 complaints were made worldwide, with people complaining about being unable to access the social media platform. Instagram took action quickly and fixed it before it blew up.



Downdetector data suggests that reports of the outage started coming in around 1 a.m. ET on July 15 and peaked around 3 a.m. with nearly 5,000 individual complaints from around the world.





Instagram outages reported in the last 24 hours on Downdetector

A Meta spokesperson shared in an emailed statement to Reuters, "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal and apologize for any inconvenience."



Most of the issues were resolved by 4 am and Instagram has done well ever since. The Instagram outage came shortly after the Twitter outage on July 14, which saw a nearly three-hour outage that affected up to 50,000 users at its peak, according to Downdetector.com.

However, this brief outage was nothing compared to the six-hour mega outage that took place last year. That outage had knocked out all of Meta's services, which included WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. The outage made these platforms inaccessible to billions of users. Instagram has yet to explain the reason for this outage, but the services seem to be working fine at the moment.