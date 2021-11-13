Introducing the Icelandverse - Come and be Inspired by Iceland

Mark Zuckerberg's lengthy video of Facebook / Meta's turn to the metaverse has become something of a meme, but perhaps the best parody of the presentation was made this week, of all places, the country of Iceland.



In a nearly two-and-a-half-minute video, a man identified as visionary director Zack Mossbergsson begins a discussion about "a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being very weird.

"Some said it's not possible," he continues. "Some said it's out of reach. To them, we say, it's already here." He then gestures in the general direction of a beautiful, snow-covered Icelandic landscape that stretches as far as the eye can see. "Seriously, look, it's right here."

The rest of the video is a hilarious pitch for the "Icelandverse," which he describes as an "enhanced, actual reality without silly-looking headsets." I don't want to spoil much more, but expect a lot of beautiful shots of Iceland and some corny but good jokes.

Some said an open-world experience this immersive wasn't possible. But it's already here. And you don't even need silly VR headsets.



Introducing, ✨Icelandverse✨#icelandverse pic.twitter.com/b1cf1REKl9 — Inspired by Iceland (@iceland) November 11, 2021





The point is, although this is a parody, it is actually an incredible sales pitch for the country of Iceland. Which makes sense, since the video was made by an organization whose mission is to promote the country.

Metaverse, schmetaverse. I am ready to go to Icelandverse.