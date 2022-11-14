iPhone 15 Ultra to cost more than iPhone 14 Pro Max

The latest leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra will cost significantly more to manufacture than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, the LeaksApplePro tweet read. If the rumour is true, then the top model of the 2023 iPhone series will enter at a much higher entry price when compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra is yet to be revealed by the leaker, but it will certainly cost more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max price of £1199/$1099.



The iPhone 15 Ultra may replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the Apple iPhone 15 line. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro will remain. However, previous leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Ultra will feature the first dual selfie camera of its kind on an iPhone and a titanium chassis that is roughly 35 times more expensive than the stainless steel material currently used on the Pro. Max. reported Forbes.

iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications

Besides these, the iPhone 15 series has been promoted to replace the dedicated Lightning port in favour of the USB-C port. The new periscope telephoto camera is also expected to roll out to iPhone 15 models. And, like the pattern for the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Ultra are expected to bring a new chipset A17 Bionic. However, from specifications to price, these are all predictions for the iPhone 15 lineup that may or may not come true. Therefore, you should take the information with ease.