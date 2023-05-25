iPhone 16 may feature a new camera design, iPhone 15 to flaunt new design

iPhone 15 series. Forget about it for now because leaks about next year's iPhones are all over the internet. The display and front design details of the iPhone 16 Pro Max have leaked online. Now, the details of the rear panel design of the iPhone 16 model have appeared on the internet. It is said to be a bit different from what we saw on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. This year's iPhone 15 series is also expected to come with a major design upgrade. Here is everything you need to know. If you are looking forward for the launch of theseries. Forget about it for now because leaks about next year'sare all over the internet. The display and front design details of the iPhone 16 Pro Max have leaked online. Now, the details of the rear panel design of the iPhone 16 model have appeared on the internet. It is said to be a bit different from what we saw on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. This year's iPhone 15 series is also expected to come with a major design upgrade. Here is everything you need to know.

iPhone 16 New Design

The iPhone 16 is said to come with a different camera design, Mac Rumors reported citing the Twitter account @URedditor. The design won't be that different. The leak claims that Apple plans to retain the old vertical camera design on the back, which as there on the iPhone 12. The sensors on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are placed diagonally.

The tipster claimed that the iPhone 16 will feature a new Dynamic Island design, which basically means you can expect to see a hole-punch design on the front. If Apple launches the iPhone 15 series with a USB Type-C port, you can expect the same to happen with next year's model.

iPhone 15 New Design

The iPhone 15 may come with a USB Type-C port, which will be a first for iPhone considering that Apple has offered its proprietary Lightning port on its devices. The standard model in the 2023 iPhone lineup comes with a major design update and that's a punch-hole notch on the front. Leaks suggest that the device will come with Apple's new Dynamic Island feature that we saw on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

According to the leaks, the iPhone 15 series is also rumored to have the thinnest bezels to offer users more screen real estate for content consumption. The rear camera layout will apparently remain the same as the iPhone 13 series.