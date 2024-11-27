iPhone 17 Pro to Feature Bold Design Changes: All That We Know So Far

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models, expected to launch in 2025, could feature significant performance, design, and camera technology upgrades. Recent leaks suggest the Pro lineup will abandon the titanium frame introduced in recent generations and instead return to aluminium, marking a major design shift. Here's what the rumours reveal about the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

A Redesigned Frame and Camera Module

According to a report by The Information, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may sport aluminium frames, replacing the titanium used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models. This move reintroduces aluminium, a material last seen in the Pro series several generations ago.

The camera module also sees a noteworthy upgrade. Leaks hint at a rectangular design made from aluminium instead of the glass-backed square modules found in current Pro models. This redesign could provide a sleek, modern aesthetic, aligning with Apple's push for innovation.

An Aluminum and Glass Rear Panel

The Pro models are rumoured to feature a hybrid rear panel, combining aluminium and glass. Reports suggest the upper half of the device will be aluminium, while the lower half will remain glass. This unique combination could enhance the phone's durability and visual appeal. Also, the camera module is expected to grow larger, hinting at potentially improved camera capabilities.

Performance and Hardware Upgrades

Performance rumours are equally exciting. The iPhone 17 Pro lineup is speculated to debut the A19 Pro chip, manufactured using TSMC's cutting-edge 3rd generation 3nm process. This could deliver a leap in speed and efficiency. Furthermore, leaks suggest the Pro Max model might come with 12GB of RAM, the first of Apple's flagship phones. Camera advancements are also anticipated, with upgraded sensors rumoured to deliver superior photography and videography.

As leaks and rumours continue circulating, the iPhone 17 Pro models promise to deliver a bold design evolution and groundbreaking hardware. With a mix of aluminium and glass, a revamped camera module, and state-of-the-art internals, Apple seems ready to redefine its flagship series again. Fans eagerly await the official announcement in 2025.