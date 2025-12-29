25-Year-Old Airline Cabin Crew Member Dies At Gurugram Party; Police Begin Investigation

A 25-year-old woman working as cabin crew with a domestic airline passed away after falling ill during a party at a friend’s rented apartment in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-1 area early Sunday, police officials said. The woman, identified as Simran Dadwal, was originally from Mohali in Punjab and had been employed with the airline for the past two years while living in Delhi.

According to officials, she had come to Gurugram on Saturday to spend time with friends. During the early hours of Sunday, she reportedly experienced sudden breathing discomfort. Her friends rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities informed the police, following which officers reached the location and sent the body to the local mortuary.

The woman’s parents arrived in Gurugram later on Sunday and requested a post-mortem examination to rule out any suspicious circumstances. Police stated that further action would depend on the autopsy findings and that the matter is being examined from all necessary angles.