IPL 2021: Jio Offers IPL Live Streaming for Prepaid and Postpaid users

Reliance Jio is rejoicing IPL 2021 to launch a list of offers for its prepaid and postpaid users. The Mumbai-based telecom operator has continued its deal with Disney + Hotstar to provide live streaming of IPL matches through select prepaid recharge plans and Jio Postpaid Plus plans. It has updated the Jio Cricket Play Along app to allow cricket fans to express their emotions with emoji stickers and participate in cricket-based contests. The 2021 IPL season will start today at 7:30 pm IST, i.e. Friday, April 9.

To offer access to the Livestream of the upcoming matches, Jio offers a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs. 399 with all their Jio PostPaid Plus plans to start from Rs. 399 a month. The telecom operator is also offering the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with its four prepaid plans.

Jio prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Jio prepaid plans with the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription begins with Rs. 401 and goes up to Rs. 2,599. The Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 401 offers 3GB daily high-speed data along with 6GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, along one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 28 days. Jio, another plan is Rs. 598 prepaid recharge plan that provides 2GB daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, and a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 56 days. Jio also offers Rs. 777 prepaid plan with 1.5GB daily high-speed data along with 5GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with a validity of 84 days.

Customers can pick the top-of-the-line Rs. 2,599 Jio prepaid plan gives 2GB daily high-speed data along with 10GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 365 days.





Prepaid Plans Data Benefits Validity 401 Rs 3GB/ Day (6GB Extra) 28 days 598 Rs 2GB/Day 56 days 777 Rs 1.5GB/ Day (5GB Extra) 84 days 2599 Rs 2GB/Day (10GB Extra) 365 days

Jio isn't the only operator that is offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription along with its plans. Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) also provide prepaid and postpaid plans with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.