Japan Achieves A New World Record For Attaining New Internet speed

Japan's National Institute of Information and Communication Technology (NICT) engineers have broken the old Internet speed record and set a new World Record consisting of 319 terabits per second (Tb/s) over a distance of 1,865 miles which is nearlyabout3,000 kilometers.



Engineers from Japan's NICT have been discreetly developing new technology that has the potential to treble current internet speeds, whereas most of the grumble about how slow our internet is and how expensive the prices are from the comfort of our own homes.

The previous record was 178 Tb/s, which was set in conjunction with the United Kingdom and Japan. Optical fibers, which use light instead of copper connections to transmit data, were used to accomplish the accomplishment. Using a 552-channel laser that runs at various wavelengths, some very talented and skillful engineers collaborated with lasers to achieve this record. To increase range and speed, they used specialized erbium and thulium amplifiers. The team was able to carry and transmit data across a distance of 3000 kilometers without seeing any performance degradation. Regular optical fiber lines, they added, may accommodate this technology with some adjustments.

Meanwhile, the team feels that there is still additional speed to be gained and is already working on an approach to enhance the transmissions.