Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO today

Jeff Bezos is stepping down from Amazon on Monday, exactly 27 years after he founded the company. In this time, he developed a series of unusual leadership principles, which some argue are the backbone of his success.

Bezos, 57, will continue to play a crucial role as the organization's chief executive. However, he will not be part of the day-to-day management and will spend more time on other projects, including his aerospace company Blue Origin.

Jeff Bezos, the American business mogul, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of one of the world's largest tech organizations, Amazon, will leave the top job today. Andy Jassy, serving as Amazon's head of web services, will become the new CEO.

Bezos, who is currently the wealthiest person globally, started Amazon as an online bookstore in a garage 27 years ago when he packed orders and delivered them to post offices. Slowly and steadily, he took the organization to new heights and expanded his business in e-commerce, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital broadcasting, among many others. Amazon, often considered the world's most valuable brand, has a market value of more than $ 1.7 trillion, the AFP news agency reported Sunday.

Yet many people who work closely with him say he is a business visionary, a man with a singular focus who has created a legendary work philosophy and a company worth nearly $ 1.8 billion (£ 1.3 billion).

Bezos is a fan of engineering, inventions, machines. He is obsessed with metrics, which is not a bad trait in the world of logistics. But critics say the obsession has human costs, particularly at Amazon's many warehouses.

And for the show, Bezos has always approached business with long-term gambling in mind. People close to him often use the word "methodical" to describe the client's obsession with short-term profit.

He is always fascinated by space travel; he intends to fly into space at the end of this month, on the first flight with a crew made by his company Blue Origin. A petition not to allow him to return to Earth has gathered nearly 150,000 signatures.

Bezos has proven to be an extremely brilliant and capable leader who has changed the way businesses worldwide operate.