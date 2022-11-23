Jio 5G Welcome Offer: Compatible smartphones, how to get it free and more

Jio 5G Welcome Offer: Reliance Jio will roll out its 5G services to more Indian cities in the coming days. The telecom giant headed by Mukesh Ambani is currently offering 5G services dubbed as Jio true 5G in Delhi: NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Nathdwara, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Since the service is in beta, Jio 5G is available to select users by invitation.



Jio has announced the welcome offer for the eligible to connect and enjoy the 5th generation network connectivity for free. The telecom company has announced that the Jio welcome offer will be available to select Jio customers.

What is the Jio 5G welcome offer?

Jio 5G welcome offer is currently only available in eligible cities including Delhi: NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and 5 other cities. Under the 5G special offer, the telecommunications company provides its customers with unlimited 5G data with a speed of up to 1 Gbps.

Who can avail of the Jio welcome offer?

- Users must stay in the Jio 5G network coverage area.

- Own a smartphone that supports the Jio 5G network.

- And have a valid active Jio plan of Rs 239 or more for prepaid and postpaid users.

How to get Jio 5G for free?

Jio will send the welcome offer invitation in the My Jio app. So if you're staying in one of the Jio 5G eligible cities, head over to the MyJio app to verify the invite. Jio's welcome offer is based on an invite, and not everyone in cities with Jio 5G connectivity will be able to receive the invite. Jio will reportedly send the invitation for free 5G services to users who have an active plan of Rs 239 or higher on prepaid or postpaid. Jio previously assured its users that they do not have to buy a new 5G SIM card to connect to the 5G network. The present Jio 4G SIM will support 5G connectivity. So, users just have to check if their phone has an active plan of Rs 239 and above, and Jio 5G support to get Jio 5G invite.

Jio 5G Compatible Smartphones

Jio 5G will be available on the n28, n78, and n258 bands. Many Android smartphone manufacturers have already released the system update to support Jio 5G, including Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Nothing, Vivo, and Realme. However, some phone makers have yet to push the OTA update required for 5G compatibility, but they are expected to roll it out soon at the end of this year.Tags: Jio, Jio 5G, Jio 5G Welcome Offer