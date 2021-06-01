Jio unites with SEGA to add new games to JioFiber Users

Reliance Jio, an Indian telecommunications mega-giant, has joined hands with Japanese gaming company SEGA to bring new games to the Jio Games store. The two games available for download from SEGA are Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3. These two games are among the most popular titles in Europe and the US and will now be available on multiple devices in the Jio ecosystem. However, JioFiber users will be able to access these SEGA titles first.

Jio Games Store will be listing these two titles for Indian users to download and play. In addition, SEGA will customize Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 for the platforms and even offer them in local languages. These are the first games that will be available in Hindi and Tamil in Jio Games Store. For those who don't know, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is part of the SEGA Mega Drive series featuring one of SEGA's most iconic characters, Sonic the Hedgehog.



Whereas Streets of Rage 3, known in Japan as Bare Knuckle 3, is SEGA's most popular arcade fighting series with brilliant graphics, a dramatic storyline and rich characters. Sonic, the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage don't require as much computing power as games like PUBG Mobile and others. This means that the two games will likely be available to Jio Phone users as well.



Due to the pandemic, people are forced to stay indoors; the gaming industry in India saw a massive boom last year. As a result, several global gaming companies are now looking to partner with Indian organizations to take advantage of this increase. According to Sensor Tower, during the 2020 first three quarters, India ranked first in-game downloads globally, generating approximately 7.3 billion installs, or 17.2 percent of total downloads.

