Just Corseca Sushi Grande: Perfect entertainer on the go

Sushi Grande - Design and Features Portable Bluetooth speakers are the most affordable and comfortable way to spread music across a room, backyard, or beach. Just pair it with your phone, laptop or tablet, and you have got a sound system that entertains you at the pool as it does in a bedroom.



Leading gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand Just Corseca launched its highly portable and extremely powerful wireless speaker Sushi Grande. Here we are going to share our review of this portable wireless speaker.

What's in the box?

Just Corseca - Sushi Grande - In the Box

In the box, I found the Sushi Grande, Model No. JST600 wireless speaker in black colour, a micro USB charging cable, a lanyard and a user manual. The user manual was easy to understand, and it was not too long to read; the ten-pointers explained everything about the portable speaker.



SUSHI GRANDE Specifications



• Frequency Response:30-18+

• Battery: 18650 lithium battery

• Auxiliary In

• Bluetooth, USB, TWS

• FM

• TF Card Media Playback

• Output Power: 2*20W

• Playtime: Up To 10 hours

• Rechargeable

• Charging Time: 2 to 3 hours

• Built-in Mic of 4013 size

• Maximum supported memory card capacity: 32GB

Design and Features



Everything about the design of the Sushi Grande wireless speaker oozes convenience from its lightweight and compact build. The speaker from Just Corseca looks sturdy with an attractive design that matches its exceptional performance. The body is made with a silicone-ABS surrounded by fabric and an elegant lanyard. I found the lanyard very useful; it allows you to roam around with it without fear of dropping it down. I liked the wraparound grid designed to bang your music in all directions, while there are two woofers, one at the top and one at the bottom.

Sushi Grande - Design and Features

With absolute durability and portability, the speaker has all the buttons on the robust body that makes operating it easy and user-friendly. You have a power button, volume + and volume - and a multifunctional button. There is a flap on the right side; when you open it, you will find a USB card port, Micro USB DC5V charging port and TF card port. The USB card port support MAX 32G flash, and it is compatible with WAV/MP3 files. The TF card port support MAX 32G flash, compatible with WAV/MP3in high-fidelity music files.



There is an LED indicator that keeps flashing slowly in blue colour while the music is being played, when the speaker is trying to connect to a Bluetooth and when it is in search of FM channels. The red light turns ON for charging, and the green light turns ON once the charging is complete.



Connectivity and Sound



With the SUSHI GRANDE's super Bass, we got to listen to the power of every beat. The in-built advanced digital signal processor and the twin 20W drivers deliver crisp treble, perfect mids, and specially enhanced bass at any volume. It's an acoustic experience that's really outstanding. We listened to many Hollywood and Bollywood songs; every sound blended together seamlessly, and the speaker performed well.

Just Corseca - Connected to Laptop and smartphone

Setting up the Sushi Grande speaker is really easy; it took a few seconds to connect it to my smartphone and laptop. It is compatible with all brands of smartphones, laptops, TVs, MP3 players, and everything else with an Audio-out port or either Bluetooth-enabled; the speaker is ready to amuse you within no time.



Just Corseca - Sushi Grande - Blue light flashing

You can even use the built-in FM player for native music or plug in a USB/SD Card with your choice of songs for entertainment on the go. To listen to the FM music, you need to insert the Micro USB charging cable to use as the FM external antenna. Click the power button once, and the FM function will begin and search for the channel. You will observe that during the search process, the blue light flash speed increases and the moment the search is done, the channel gets saved automatically, and you can listen to FM music. One good thing that I observed is we can't switch off the speaker while it is running and connected.



Cheers to the built-in highly sensitive 4013 electret condenser microphone; you will also be able to use the SUSHI GRANDE as a hands-free audio unit for your voice calls or video chats. Considering the portable speakers, battery life is everything, and this Just Corseca model comes with a decent 10 hours of playback from a single charge. You can keep partying the whole night with its ultra-long battery life. The in-built 18650 lithium battery can provide non-stop entertainment for 10 hours on a single charge.



Price and Availability



The Just Corseca Sushi Grande 40W Wireless Speaker is available on the company's official website, corseca.in, at a price point of INR 4,299; consumers can buy it at a discounted price of INR 2,699 from e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa etc. The product is also available through other online and offline retail stores across India, backed with one year warranty.



Verdict



This portable speaker can be easily carried along with you wherever you go; it can easily get accommodated in your backpack. This makes it a perfect companion for an adventure away from home. Coming to weight, it's not that heavy also. It would have been nice if it was made waterproof where the design could meet the weather-ready robustness.

The Sushi Grande Wireless Speaker isn't the brand's first outdoor-friendly speaker, and it shows: a gorgeously simple design meets music excellence on the go. Having that lanyard handle is the added value to the portability feature. Connectivity, battery life, and portability are all cool. We like the flexibility of having FM built-in, connectivity with so many devices, and even listening to your own choice of music with a USB/SD card.



Compared to cheaper portable speakers, it sounds fantastic, with a well-balanced, resonant soundstage. In terms of pure portability, though, the Just Corseca Sushi Grande speaker is a champ, and we have no trouble recommending it.

