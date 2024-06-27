Leaked! CMF Phone 1 Specification and Price Ahead of July 8 Launch

Nothing has officially announced that its budget smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, will be launched in India and global markets on July 8. With the launch date just around the corner, leaks have surfaced, revealing detailed specifications and expected pricing for the new device.



CMF Phone 1: Design and Unique Features

In a recent confirmation, Nothing disclosed that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a rotating screw on the back, indicating that users may have the option to change the back cover of their smartphones, adding a unique touch to its design.

CMF Phone 1: Expected Specifications

Renowned tipster Yogesh Brar has shared that the CMF Phone 1 will boast a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display. This screen is expected to deliver a peak brightness of 2000 nits, with 800 nits in high brightness mode, and support a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone will likely come with an IP52 rating for splash and dust resistance, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Powering the CMF Phone 1 will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, it is expected to support expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

CMF Phone 1: Camera and Battery

For photography enthusiasts, the CMF Phone 1 is rumoured to feature a 50MP primary camera along with a depth sensor. The device is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 33W fast charging.

CMF Phone 1: Operating System and Updates

The CMF Phone 1 will run on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14. Nothing has promised to provide 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches, ensuring the device remains up-to-date with the latest features and security enhancements.

CMF Phone 1: Pricing Details

According to Brar, the CMF Phone 1 will be priced competitively. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is expected to cost ₹15,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant might be priced at ₹17,999. These prices are speculated to include all bank discounts, making the device an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

As the launch date approaches, excitement builds around the CMF Phone 1. With its promising specifications and competitive pricing, the latest offering from Nothing aims to make a significant impact in the budget smartphone market. Stay tuned for the official release on July 8 to see if the CMF Phone 1 lives up to the hype.