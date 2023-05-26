Live
- Experimental drug can inhibit or prevent diabetic eye disease: Study
- Lenovo launches new Android tablet 'Tab M9' in India
- It's 'daughters' era' as girls shine in Class X: Punjab CM
- YouTube to shut 'Stories' feature next month
- Bandi terms KCR as ‘Bunking Master’
- Supreme Court stays High Court orders in Erra Gangireddy's bail cancellation
- WhatsApp update: Now add a username to hide the phone number
- ChatGPT app crosses over 500K downloads in just 6 days after launch
- Chandrababu to arrive in Rajahmahendravaram today ahead of Mahanadu
- YS Jagan heads to Delhi to participate in NITI Aayog meeting
Lenovo launches new Android tablet 'Tab M9' in India
Global technology brand Lenovo on Friday launched its latest Android tablet -- 'Tab M9', powered with MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core processor in India.
New Delhi: Global technology brand Lenovo on Friday launched its latest Android tablet -- 'Tab M9', powered with MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core processor in India.
The Lenovo Tab M9 will be available in Frost Blue and Storm Grey colours at a starting price of Rs 12,999 from June 1 across key online and offline stores.
"Our new Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best entry-level Android devices, and it's the perfect entertainment powerhouse for consumers looking for some downtime away from the stress of work and school," Sumati Sahgal, Head - Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said in a statement.
Moreover, the company said that the new Tab M9 is designed to enhance productivity and offer a mobile cinematic experience to users, with its long-lasting battery life, secure facial recognition login, and dual stereo speakers.
The Tab M9 features a nine-inch HD display which is built on a stylish and sleek dual-tone metal chassis, making it comfortable to hold, and weighs around 344 grams.
With up to 64GB of storage and up to 13 hours of video playback battery life, users can enjoy the power and space they need to stream and save their favourite movies and shows, the company said.
Further, the company mentioned that with Netflix HD support and Dolby Atmos spatial audio with dual stereo speakers users will get an enhanced, immersive entertainment experience.
The tablet comes with the Android 12 operating system.