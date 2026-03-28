Meta Prepares Prescription-Friendly Ray-Ban AI Glasses Launch

Meta Platforms is gearing up to expand its smart eyewear lineup with two new Ray-Ban AI glasses designed specifically for users who require prescription lenses. According to a report by a famous publication, the launch is expected as early as next week, signaling a strategic move to make smart glasses more accessible to everyday users.

Unlike previous iterations, these upcoming models will cater directly to the large global population that depends on vision correction. Developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, the glasses will be available in both rectangular and rounded frame designs. They are also expected to be distributed through traditional optical retail channels, making them easier to access alongside regular prescription eyewear.

Interestingly, these models are not being positioned as a next-generation upgrade to the existing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Instead, they represent a refinement of the current offering, with a key focus on prescription compatibility. Internally, the devices have reportedly been referred to by the codenames “Scriber” and “Blazer,” and were previously spotted in filings with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, as noted by a famous publication.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously emphasized the importance of entering the prescription eyewear market. During an earlier earnings call, he highlighted the vast opportunity in this segment, stating, “Billions of people wear glasses or contacts for vision correction. And I think that we’re at a moment similar to when smartphones arrived, and it was clearly only a matter of time until all those flip phones became smartphones.”

He further added, “It’s hard to imagine a world in several years where most glasses that people wear aren’t AI glasses,” underlining Meta’s long-term vision of integrating artificial intelligence into everyday wearables.

While Meta currently holds a leading position in the smart glasses space, competition is quickly intensifying. Apple Inc. is reportedly preparing to launch its own glasses as early as next year, though initial versions may not include display or augmented reality features. Meanwhile, OpenAI is also said to be exploring AI-powered hardware, potentially including smart glasses. Reports suggest the company has acquired a startup founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive, indicating serious ambitions in the hardware space.

Beyond eyewear, Meta is continuing to invest in wearable technology. Earlier reports indicate the company is working on a smartwatch, internally codenamed “Malibu 2,” which is expected to feature health tracking capabilities along with integration of Meta’s AI assistant.

However, not all developments have been smooth within Meta’s hardware division. The Reality Labs unit, responsible for augmented and mixed reality projects, has faced challenges, including significant layoffs earlier this year. Additionally, some projects, such as the Phoenix MR glasses, have reportedly been delayed until 2027.

Despite these setbacks, Meta’s renewed focus on practical, user-friendly innovations—like prescription-enabled smart glasses—suggests a shift toward broader adoption and real-world usability in the evolving wearable tech landscape.