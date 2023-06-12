Meta to announce its Twitter's rival app, Project 92

Meta is known for copying features from other social media apps and incorporating them into their social media platforms. Whether it's TikTok-inspired Reels, Snapchat-inspired Stories, or Discord-inspired communities: Meta's most popular apps, like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, have it all. The company led by Mark Zuckerberg has big plans, this time to rival Twitter.

Meta has been rumoured to be working on a rival to Twitter for years. Recently, a report claimed the company could be closer to its Twitter rival, although its name remains unclear. Once the story broke, new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino responded to the claim by saying, "Game on."

Last week, top Meta executives gave employees a preview of their upcoming Twitter rival during a company-wide meeting. The preview obtained by The Verge suggests that this would be a standalone Meta app with Twitter-like features and interface. The platform has a code name, "Project 92".

The screenshot shows Meta will allow users to log in with their Facebook or Instagram ID, saving them the hassle of creating a new ID. Users can share their thoughts in a Twitter-style prompt, while others can like, comment, and reshare with or without comments (basically, retweet). The screenshot further suggests that users could also create a thread, a series of posts one after another.

The report also notes that the Twitter-inspired Meta app will use Instagram's account system to fill in a user's information. During the meeting, Meta product director Chris Cox said the company was already working with notables like Oprah and the Dalai Lama to join the platform and entice others to try the "Project 92" app.

Cox added, "We've been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution." His comments appear to be a mild mockery of Twitter owner Elon Musk, who is in the spotlight for his "hardcore" way of running the micro-social media platform. Many analysts have openly expressed concern about hate speech on Twitter as Musk continues to rapidly change his team and work style, forcing many top executives out. Twitter has also reportedly refused to pay its Google Cloud subscription bills. With a reputable cloud service to handle the flow of information on the platform, Twitter could be protected from security and privacy issues.

However, regarding security and privacy-related matters, Meta platforms also have a spotty reputation. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Instagram's algorithms were advertising the sale of illicit "child-sex material" on the platform. Meta responded that the company has strict rules for CSAM (child sexual abuse material). While the company claims that it has all the guidelines and measures in place, it won't be surprising if new pages share such content daily.



