Microsoft Adds AI to Paint and Notepad, Lets Users Create Colouring Books With Simple Prompts

Microsoft is steadily weaving artificial intelligence into its everyday Windows apps, and even its most nostalgic tools are getting a modern makeover. Paint and Notepad, two of the platform’s simplest and longest-running applications, are now receiving AI-powered upgrades aimed at making them more creative and productive than ever.

The biggest surprise comes from Microsoft Paint. Traditionally known as a basic drawing and doodling tool, Paint is now stepping into the AI era with the ability to generate colouring books using simple text prompts. Users can type in what they want — for example, animals, landscapes, or fantasy scenes — and the app quickly produces clean, black-and-white outlines similar to traditional colouring book pages.

These AI-generated pages can be coloured digitally or printed for offline use, making the feature useful for kids, hobbyists, and even educators. Instead of manually sketching designs, users can now create ready-made templates in seconds, turning Paint into a more versatile creative platform.

To access the feature, users need to open the colouring book option in Paint’s settings and enter prompts into the provided text box. The system then generates the artwork automatically. However, Microsoft has not rolled this out widely yet. The tools are currently available only to Windows Insider testers, who help identify issues before the broader public release.

Microsoft is also tying some of these new experiences to its latest Copilot+ PCs and requires users to sign in with a Microsoft account, similar to how platforms like Google and Apple operate. This move suggests the company is positioning AI features as a key reason for users to upgrade their devices.

Notepad, another lightweight Windows staple, is also receiving attention. While it has already evolved over the past year, the latest update introduces smarter formatting and AI-assisted tools. Users now get options such as strikethrough text, nested lists, and a formatting toolbar that helps structure notes more efficiently. These additions may seem small, but they significantly improve usability for students, writers, and professionals who rely on quick text editing.

Beyond Microsoft, other tech giants are racing to integrate AI into everyday software. Adobe, for instance, is enhancing Acrobat with new AI features that extend beyond document editing. The company is enabling tools that can convert written content into audio podcasts, offering creators and professionals new ways to repurpose their material. These updates are expected to roll out globally and may initially be free for users.

Overall, the changes signal a clear trend: even the simplest apps are becoming smarter with AI. What were once basic utilities are now transforming into powerful tools designed to save time and spark creativity, showing how artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping everyday computing.