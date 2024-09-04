Microsoft Brings Qualcomm-Powered Surface Devices to Businesses

Microsoft is expanding its reach in the business sector by offering its Qualcomm-powered Surface devices to enterprises. Starting September 10th, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 will be available for business customers, following their initial launch to consumers in June as part of Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC initiative and its push for Windows on Arm.



The hardware in the business models of the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 mirrors the consumer versions. Businesses can choose between two configurations for the Surface Pro 11: a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus model with 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and an LCD display, or an OLED model featuring a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite, up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

For the Surface Laptop 7, the 13.8-inch version comes in either Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite options, while the 15-inch model is exclusively available with the X Elite. Both sizes offer configurations with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, catering to the demanding needs of business users.